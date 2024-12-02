If you’re active on social media, chances are you’ve spotted Brian Jordan Alvarez dancing shirtless, shaking his incredibly flexible hips with so much energy and charm that you can’t help but smile…and stalk his page for more.

Alvarez stars in FX’s original eight-episode series English Teacher where he’s working extra hard as writer, actor, and producer. The show aptly chronicles the complicated life of a gay high school English teacher named Evan Marquez. Audiences are loving the show and currently holds a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

As a producer and actor of the show, it’s no surprise that Alvarez has been trying to promote the English Teacher by putting matters into his own hands. There are many things in life that go through trial-and-error, and with marketing, Alvarez found this fact to be true. Initially, he tried to play it safe, posting clips from the show, reviews, and whatnot, but it just didn’t click! Thankfully, Alvarez came into his senses–well, desperation– and figured out that he just needed to dance his way to promoting the show.

Binge English Teacher on Hulu pic.twitter.com/Jyw5okeg88 — Brian Jordan Alvarez (@brianjoralvarez) November 9, 2024

Alvarez said of his light bulb moment:

“Desperation is a powerful thing. I knew with the way TV works, there’s an acute moment around when it’s released. I was posting clips, reviews. Out of all of that, this was the thing that worked — just dancing.”

If you didn’t know, Brian Jordan Alvarez actually built a dedicated following on social media before landing major roles in Will & Grace and M3GAN. The dancing sensation first gained attention through the popular gay web series The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo, where his comedic skills and undeniable charm made him a standout. His quirky character and infectious personality helped him become a fan favorite, especially within the LGBTQ+ community.

There’s a certain level of understanding when it comes to posting social media content, and Alvarez understood that the TikTok algorithm needed to see more of him shaking his little tush to push more of his videos up into the algorithm.

“It becomes addictive.” He adds, “‘Wait a minute: If I just do this dance every day, I’m going to get millions of views?’” and so began his dancing journey on TikTok, X, and Instagram.

Stream English Teacher on Hulu pic.twitter.com/CTzPmFe4Pg — Brian Jordan Alvarez (@brianjoralvarez) November 5, 2024

If you follow him, you’ll often see the videos captioned with something along the lines of “stream English Teacher.” Don’t underestimate Alvarez’ power to go viral with his dance moves because one video has over 11 million views of him dancing to a popular TikTok audio-slash-meme. He loves your daughter and has nothing to offer but his smooth dance moves. Make sure to stream English Teacher, Alvarez is working extra hard to promote the show; you won’t regret it!

Fans of English Teacher have been clamoring for a season 2 of the show, which has yet to be renewed. I guess Brian needs to do just a smidge more dancing to convince the execs to green-light another season. If you didn’t already know, you can stream English Teacher on Hulu and be sure to check out Brian’s social media pages to check out more of his smooth moves.