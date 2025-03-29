Brock McGillis Talks Shiftmakers Tour, Inclusivity in Sports, and More

Brock McGillis made history in 2016 as the first openly gay men’s professional hockey player, and since then, he has become one of the most influential voices in sports.

Using his platform to champion inclusivity and challenge the deeply rooted culture of homophobia, racism, and sexism that still exists in the game today, McGillis has been hitting the road with his transformative “Culture Shift” initiative, known as the Shiftmakers Tour. The sports figure is visiting youth hockey teams and organizations across Canada and the U.S., where he is on a mission to transform the culture of hockey from the inside out by confronting homophobia, promoting inclusion, and empowering the next generation of athletes.

Through heartfelt storytelling and practical guidance, McGillis teaches young athletes how to foster truly inclusive environments where everyone can thrive. His conversations go far beyond the rink, sharing moving stories of allyship, resilience, and what it really means to be a shift maker.

Instinct recently caught up with McGillis to talk more about the tour and the future he envisions for a more diverse and welcoming hockey community. Throughout the interview, he also opens up about the turning point that led him to come out publicly, the struggles he faced while playing in the closet, and the invaluable advice he offers to young LGBTQ+ athletes who may feel alone in their sport.

Check out the full video interview below.

Follow McGillis: Instagram | TikTok | Website