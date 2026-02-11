Brock McGillis Turns Heated Rivalry IRL Into Wedding Bells

Brock McGillis, a former pro hockey player who came out as gay in 2016, is finally skating into the net of true love. On January 30, at the Windsor Arms Hotel in Toronto, Brock married his partner Matthew Ward in a ceremony that was anything but a penalty box moment. With about 150 guests in attendance, the couple exchanged vows, rings, and one very extended embrace after their kiss—talk about a puck-drop kiss that goes into overtime!

From Grindr to Grooms: A Love Story for the Ages

It all started with a simple swipe right on Grindr in January 2016. Not exactly the start of your typical hockey romance, but hey, who said love has to follow the usual playbook? The two men met in person just a few months later and spent months texting, chatting, and making the kind of deep connection that even the most rugged ice rink couldn’t freeze.

Of course, like any great love story, there was a dramatic breakup in September 2017. But don’t worry, it was resolved within a day—like a quick penalty that gets called and then waved off. By 2019, they were living together in St. Lawrence, and when the pandemic hit, it just gave them more time to fall even deeper for each other (and Netflix, probably).

Hockey Career? Retired. Advocacy? Fully On-Edge.

After retiring from hockey in 2010, Brock didn’t just trade his skates for a desk job. Oh no. He launched into full-time public speaking, advocating for L.G.B.T.Q. rights and mental health, because why settle for the status quo when you can start a revolution? Alongside running businesses in Sudbury, he became a powerful voice for inclusivity in a space that had—let’s be honest—been pretty locked down on the subject. Fast forward to August 2024, and Brock took the plunge, proposing to Matthew at Barberian’s Steak House, Polaroid of a Cartier ring in hand. Talk about a goal for the ages!

Love: The Ultimate Power Play

Brock McGillis might have traded his hockey gear for a suit, but he’s still playing in the biggest game of his life. And let’s just say this: he’s absolutely winning at it. No rivalries, no locker room drama, just two people who took a shot on each other and scored. So, while hockey might have been about skating around a puck, Brock and Matthew’s love story proves the real victory comes when you skate into the arms of the one you love. Talk about a hat trick of happiness!

In the end, we could all take a page from Brock and Matthew’s playbook: Love may have a few checks and balances, but it’s totally worth the penalty minutes.

