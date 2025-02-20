Bruce Vilanch Talks Upcoming Memoir, Hollywood’s WTF Moments, & More

Few people in Hollywood have witnessed – and survived – as many legendary showbiz spectacles as Bruce Vilanch.

The Emmy-winning writer, comedian, and all-around industry insider has spent decades shaping pop culture, from penning iconic Oscars monologues to scripting variety shows that are equal parts dazzling and disastrous. Now, in his upcoming memoir, It Seemed Like a Bad Idea at the Time, Vilanch takes readers on a hilarious backstage tour of entertainment’s biggest hits and most jaw-dropping flops.

From the Star Wars Holiday Special and The Paul Lynde Halloween Special, to the short-lived Brady Bunch Variety Hour and Rob Lowe’s infamously cringeworthy Oscar duet with Snow White, Vilanch has had a front-row seat to some of Hollywood’s most bizarre moment, and in many cases, had a hand in creating them. However, beyond the spectacle, his memoir also highlights the unsung creative geniuses behind the scenes, reminding us that every triumph and catastrophe comes with a story worth telling.

It Seemed Like a Bad Idea at the Time is set to release March 4, and Instinct had the opportunity to catch up with Vilanch and talk more about the book and what inspired him to write it. He also delves into the origins of these “train wreck” shows, his astonishment at their unexpected cult followings, and how the book serves as a poignant exploration of resilience in the face of adversity.

Check out the full video interview below.

Bruce Vilanch…

