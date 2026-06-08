Inside New York City’s First-Ever Pride Ball

This Pride Month, City Hall traded politics for pride as the New York City LGBTQIA+ Caucus hosted the city’s very first Pride Ball, transforming one of the most iconic buildings in America into a celebration of queer culture, community, and resilience.

And yes, there was voguing.

Videos from the event quickly began making the rounds online, showing attendees serving looks, striking poses, and competing in an energetic voguing competition that felt more ballroom runway than government function. For one night, City Hall became a space where LGBTQ+ New Yorkers could celebrate themselves exactly as they are.

Honestly, it was about time.

A Celebration Built by LGBTQ+ New Yorkers

The Pride Ball was more than just a party. It was a recognition of the countless LGBTQIA+ people who have helped shape New York City into the vibrant place it is today.

In a statement released during the event, the New York City Council highlighted the lasting impact of queer New Yorkers on the city’s history, culture, and fight for civil rights.

“New York City’s history has been shaped by LGBTQIA+ New Yorkers,” the Council said. “From the fight for civil rights and continued advocacy, to the culture and community-building that continue to move our city forward.”

That message was reflected throughout the evening as advocates, artists, and community leaders were recognized for their contributions.

RELATED: Why Night of a Thousand Judys Remains New York’s Most Heartfelt Pride Tradition

Honoring the People Moving the Community Forward

One of the most meaningful parts of the Pride Ball was an awards ceremony recognizing individuals who have made a lasting impact on LGBTQ+ life in New York City.

Among those honored was actress Hari Nef, whose groundbreaking career has helped expand transgender visibility in entertainment. Also recognized were Asha Lyons and Rickke Mananzala for their continued advocacy and service to the community.

Following the ceremony, Nef shared her gratitude online, thanking the New York City Council and calling New York her home. In classic Hari Nef fashion, she reflected on what she loves most about the city: its “freak-ness.” Not freakiness, she explained. Freak-ness.

The distinction matters.

“What’s my favorite part of living in New York? “The freak-ness,” Adding, “two words, all lower-case, an ellipsis trailing off, implying more. Not “freakiness,” which implies the vibe of a “freak,” but “freak-ness,” a word I made up on the spot, which implies the dominion of the freak herself. Nef also shared, “the people who thrive in New York would be unacceptable almost anywhere else.”

For Nef, the word celebrates the people who dare to live authentically, creatively, and unapologetically. The people who stand out rather than blend in. The people who have always helped define New York’s character.

She offered a theory that resonated deeply with many queer people: that the individuals who thrive in New York are often the very people who might struggle to fit neatly into expectations elsewhere.

RELATED: Straight Men Tried Kissing Each Other and the Results Were Surprisingly Sweet

Why Events Like the Pride Ball Matter

As with many LGBTQ+ celebrations, not every response online was positive. But Pride has never existed because everyone agrees. Pride exists because LGBTQ+ people have always deserved to be seen, celebrated, and protected regardless of whether they fit into the majority.

Events like the Pride Ball are powerful because they send a clear message: queer people are not a footnote in the story of New York City. They are part of its foundation.

From activists who fought for civil rights to artists who transformed culture, from healthcare workers supporting transgender patients to community leaders building safer futures, LGBTQ+ New Yorkers have helped shape the city in countless ways.

The Pride Ball recognized that reality while creating space for something equally important: joy.

@thenewsmovement City Hall is a ball, love. Ballroom performers took over NYC’s City Hall for a Pride kickoff event. Fierce. ♬ original sound – The News Movement

Giving the Community Its Flowers

There is something beautiful about seeing a place as iconic as City Hall open its doors to ballroom culture, queer history, and LGBTQ+ celebration.

For generations, queer people have built communities in New York, fought for visibility, and pushed society forward. Seeing those contributions honored inside the halls of government feels less like a party and more like a long-overdue acknowledgment.

The first Pride Ball may have featured trophies, proclamations, and viral voguing moments, but its biggest achievement was something much simpler.

It reminded LGBTQ+ people that they belong.

Not just in nightlife. Not just at Pride parades.

Everywhere.

Including City Hall.