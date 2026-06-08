Justin Trudeau’s Son Just Made His Modeling Debut

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s son Xavier Trudeau is trying to carve out a path of his own.

The 18-year-old son of the former Canadian Prime Minister and media personality Sophie Grégoire has recently added modeling to his growing list of creative pursuits, appearing in a campaign for New York fashion label Raimundo Langlois.

young justin trudeau damn pic.twitter.com/TB4tSBFX7q — kanishk (@kaxishk) April 27, 2026

The project marks a new milestone for Xavier, who has spent the past year establishing himself as an R&B singer under the stage name “Xav.” While his family name is instantly recognizable in Canada and beyond, the teenager has increasingly stepped into the public eye through entertainment rather than politics.

A New Venture in Fashion

Xavier’s modeling debut comes through Raimundo Langlois, a New York-based brand that has attracted attention within fashion circles.

On social media, the images shared represent Xavier’s first major foray into the fashion industry as he continues to explore different creative outlets. The campaign arrives during a busy period for the young performer, who has been trying to build his profile as a recording artist…and he may be starting out with a Shawarma Festival that is going to attempt to break the record for the longest Shawarma sandwich.

Building a Music Career as Xav

In February 2025, Xavier released his debut single, Til The Nights Done, launching his music career under the name Xav. Since then, he has released several R&B-inspired tracks and has continued to develop his sound.

His music career recently reached another milestone when he was announced as a featured performer at Ottawa’s Shawarma Festival. Xavier headlinde part of the event’s entertainment lineup as festivalgoers gathered to celebrate Middle Eastern cuisine and culture.

RELATED: History About To Be Made On New Season of ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Spinoff

Navigating Public Attention

As the child of one of Canada’s most prominent political figures, Xavier’s creative pursuits have generated significant public attention.

His music releases and public appearances have attracted both support and criticism online. Social media commentary has at times been harsh, with some critics questioning his artistic ambitions and others focusing on his family background rather than his work.

Despite the scrutiny, Xavier has continued to release music, pursue new opportunities, and expand his presence in the entertainment space.

RELATED: Diplo Jokes—or Confesses?—About His “Weird” Romance with Justin Trudeau

A Different Path From Politics

For now, Xavier appears focused on developing his career in music and entertainment rather than following in his father’s political footsteps.

The combination of new music, live performances, and a modeling debut suggests that he is actively building a public identity centered on creative expression.

While it remains to be seen where his career ultimately leads, 2025 and 2026 have already proven to be important years for the young Trudeau. With a growing music catalog, festival appearances, and now a fashion campaign to his name, Xavier Trudeau continues to take steps toward establishing himself on his own terms.