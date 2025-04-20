Buff Easter Bunnies + Blue Eyes + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Andy Lee, who took a poll on Easter egg preferences.

Alex Sanchez is a buff Easter bunny…

…while Bruno Alcantara was prepped and ready for a holiday hunt:

Sam Cushing gave you Coachella realness:

Out pro wrestler Anthony Bowens was ready for the day:

Petr Hollesch and his blue eyes beamed over the arrival of Spring:

Jordan Torres was feeling the Puerto Rican sunset…

…while Levi Conely and his buff bod enjoyed the PR beaches:

Jean Paolo celebrated 34 trips around the sun:

Spanish pop/TV star Pablo Alboran scrubbed up:

Levy Van Wilgen slid through the month:

Brendon Theron got a new furry family member:

Rich Burns went cycling:

Zac strolled through nature:

Firefighter Logan got his tan on:

Ben served up a slew of Coachella pics: