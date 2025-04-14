Bruno Alcantara Wants to Rub You the Right Way — Emotionally, Too

When it comes to RuPaul’s Drag Race, the queens aren’t the only ones bringing charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. Enter: Bruno Alcantara — a chiseled mainstay of the Pit Crew who’s been making viewers collectively gasp since sauntering onto the set of All Stars 4 in 2018. But this summer, he’s stepping out from the background and into your streaming queue with a project that promises to leave you feeling seen, soothed, and maybe just a little flushed.

Happy Endings with Bruno, debuting on WOW Presents Plus, is less about naughty innuendo (though let’s be real, it’s also that) and more about meaningful connection. Each episode, Bruno welcomes a new guest — think Drag Race royalty, Vegas showstoppers, actors, and content creators — for a full-body massage and an open-hearted conversation about their personal journeys, dreams, and yes, their own idea of a “happy ending.”

“Combining the soothing elements of massage ASMR with thoughtful and often vulnerable interviews, Happy Endings with Bruno offers viewers a rare glimpse into the personal journeys of its guests,” according to the show’s official release.

It’s a concept so pure, it almost feels subversive: a show where the goal is to get under someone’s skin (figuratively and literally), melt their tension, and remind us that vulnerability can be sexy. Or at the very least, cathartic.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity WOW Presents Plus has given me to share my passion for massage with a global audience,” Bruno says. “For me, massage is more than just relaxation — it’s about connection, healing, and the power of human touch.”

And honestly? In a world that often feels like a scrollable mess of doom and drag brunch flyers, we could all use a little healing. With a host who’s equal parts eye candy and soul food, Bruno is here to whisper — and knead — some truth into our lives.

It’s about time someone turned a Pit Crew thirst trap into a full-on therapeutic experience. And if that’s not growth, we don’t know what is.

So, whether you’re tuning in for the heartfelt convos, the ASMR spa vibes, or just hoping for a glimpse of Bruno’s biceps mid-swedish-stroke — Happy Endings with Bruno might just be the queerest and kindest show to grace your screen this summer.

And yes, your chiropractor could never.

