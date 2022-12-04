Businessman Turns Model: Gwilym Pugh Grew a Beard & Changed His Life

Gwilym Pugh started off as a 21-year-old businessman who used to work from home, which led to him gaining some weight. He was then advised by his barber to grow a beard to feel better, and that piece of advice brought about an amazing transformation in his life.

In an interview with Wales Online, Pugh stated:

“At that time I was pretty overweight, working 12 hours a day, plagued with injuries which meant I couldn’t train at all. The business was doing okay, but I decided I needed to get my life in order and wanted to get healthy again.”

He continued:

“It was the best thing for my health as I stopped sitting for nine to 10 hours a day.”

After his decision to change his lifestyle, Pugh lost about 90 pounds in 5 years. He then created an Instagram account to document his story. In his February 20, 2020 post he wrote:

“Another year has past since the “before and after” circus…. and I realised the photos being shared is not really a true reflection any more seeing after “after” photo is coming up to being 5 years old. Time bloody flies ey! So here’s a revamp…. Not far off 15 years time difference between the two shots Age 21 – 35!! Mental! Bit of reflection… in the before photo I thought I knew everything. In the after, I realise I know nothing. Something to think about on a Wednesday night!”

Pugh now works as a model under AMCK Models, and he has been a part of different brands, including Diesel and Vans.

Source: pupperish.com