Australia’s Henry Hutchison Is Making Rugby Very Hard to Ignore

Henry Hutchison is keeping Australian Rugby fans well fed this season.

Rugby players have long been doing the impossible: convincing people who know absolutely nothing about rugby to suddenly become experts. One training clip becomes five. One shirtless recovery photo becomes an entire evening spent learning tournament formats. Before you know it, you’re passionately discussing Rugby Sevens despite not knowing the difference between a try and a conversion last week.

Which brings us to Henry Hutchison.

The Australian Rugby Sevens star has quietly become one of the sport’s most admired faces, and honestly, it is not difficult to understand why. Between the athleticism, the Olympics, the ocean recovery videos, and those famously short rugby shorts, Hutchison has become the kind of athlete who attracts fans both on and off the pitch.

Fortunately for rugby purists, he happens to be incredibly good at the sport, too.

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Fast, Fearless, and Very Easy on the Eyes

Born on February 12, 1997, Hutchison first exploded onto the international rugby scene when he debuted for Australia Sevens in Cape Town in 2015 at just 18 years old. Most teenagers are trying to survive exams. Hutchison was busy becoming one of rugby’s brightest young stars. In fact, he was named World Rugby Sevens Rookie of the Year. Not a bad start.

Since then, he has represented Australia at three Olympic Games, competing in Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024. Along the way, he has accumulated an astonishing 323 international appearances, 125 tries, and 625 points for Australia.

That’s a lot of sprinting. A lot of tackling. And, judging by the results, a lot of leg day.

The Science Behind Those Thighs

Look, we can appreciate athletic excellence and ask important questions.

Questions like: how does someone end up looking like that?

The answer is Rugby Sevens.

Unlike many team sports, Sevens demands that every player constantly run, sprint, tackle, recover, and immediately do it all over again. There is nowhere to hide. Every player has to contribute for the entire match.

According to Mens Active Mag, elite Sevens athletes shows remarkable levels of athleticism. In short, that physique is built through years of elite training. The fact that it also looks fantastic in a pair of rugby shorts is simply an added bonus.

@mensactivemag Henry Hutchison debuted for Australia 7s in Cape Town in December 2015 at 18 years old, scored 27 tries in his first season, and was named World Rugby Sevens Rookie of the Year. He has since competed at three Olympic Games — Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024. He overcame an ACL injury in 2023 to make Paris and was a standout performer for the team. He was then named co-captain of Australia 7s ahead of the 2024/2025 season. 323 matches. 125 tries. 625 points. The body in that video is the product of a decade of that volume. Rugby sevens is not a gym sport. It is a sprint-endurance sport played in 14-minute matches across 2-day tournaments, sometimes three tournaments in a month. Research on international rugby sevens players found VO2max values of 53.8 mL/kg/min, vertical jump of 66 cm, and 40-metre sprint times of 5.11 seconds — equal to or better than professional 15-a-side players across every physical metric. The format demands that every player on the field sprint, tackle, and recover repeatedly for the full duration. There is no hiding position. Body composition of sevens players mirrors that of 15-a-side backline players — low fat percentage enabling greater speed and anaerobic endurance, sustained through multiple high-intensity training sessions per day involving high running loads, frequent changes in speed, and repeated maximal sprint efforts. The recovery swim is not a lifestyle choice. It is a precision tool. Cold water immersion after back-to-back tournament days reduces systemic inflammation, lowers cortisol, and accelerates the muscular recovery needed to sprint again in 18 hours. For a player who has been doing this since he was 18, recovery is not optional. It is the competitive variable. Hutchison has also been completing a Bachelor of Commerce majoring in Finance at UNSW alongside the full sevens schedule — and was the first sevens player ever awarded an AIS Education Scholarship. Three Olympics. 125 international tries. A finance degree. The ocean is just where he recovers. henryhutchison rugby7s australia7s athletephysique menshealth ♬ som original – Men’s Active

Built Different

One of Hutchison’s most impressive achievements came after a devastating ACL injury in 2023.

For many athletes, injuries like that can completely derail momentum. Instead, Hutchison fought his way back to earn selection for the Paris Olympics, proving exactly why he remains one of Australia’s most respected players.

Ahead of the 2024-2025 season, he was named co-captain of the Australian Sevens team alongside Henry Paterson.

Three Olympic Games and a major injury comeback later, Hutchison is still leading from the front.

That level of determination is almost as impressive as the calves.

Almost.

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Brains, Tries, and Very Good Genetics

As if the rugby résumé wasn’t already ridiculous enough, Hutchison has also been completing a Bachelor of Commerce degree majoring in Finance through UNSW. He became the first Rugby Sevens player to receive an Australian Institute of Sport Education Scholarship, balancing elite international competition with university studies. In other words, he somehow found time to earn a degree while traveling the world and competing against the best athletes on the planet.

And then there is perhaps the most unexpected fact of all.

When asked for his go-to game day song, Hutchison didn’t choose heavy rock or motivational hip-hop. He chose “Love Story” by Taylor Swift. He’s a Swiftie!

Suddenly everything makes sense.

The Rugby Crush We Fully Support

Three Olympic Games. More than 125 international tries. A finance degree. Co-captain status. A Taylor Swift game day playlist.

Henry Hutchison may be one of Australia’s most accomplished rugby players, but judging by the internet’s reaction every time he appears on a timeline, he has become something else entirely.

A rugby crush for the ages.

And while we absolutely respect his athletic achievements, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t also looking respectfully at everything else.