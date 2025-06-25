Cali Tucker Showroom Debut at Aliante Casino this June 28th

I had a delightful interview with Cali Tucker recently, a devoted sister to the community, who has written songs for her queer friends who were shunned. Now, she is scheduled to debut her first large casino theater gig on June 28th in North Las Vegas.

Advertisement

To show a little more of her relationship with the community, this video should answer that for you.

As she said in the interview (coming shortly) “I just LOVE my gays”. Her staff members are gay and so are most of her friends. She has opened her heart to the community, and wants to love you all as much as possible. A contest on “The Voice” she is working to bridge country music, with pop sensibilities, with a LOT of visibility to her queer brothers and sisters.

Advertisement

Having just done a fantastic sold out show with the Las Vegas Men’s Chorus, she is headlining this show, so if any of our Las Vegas readers want to catch a show, or anyone in town that weekend, one night only grab your tickets here