Can Canada Protect LGBTQ Progress as U.S. Policies Regress?

Canada is increasingly being looked at as a potential global voice on LGBTQ rights — especially as the United States, once a major funder of advocacy groups and diplomatic pressure on hostile governments, faces foreign aid cuts, rising right-wing policies, and a chilling political climate that has many asking an urgent question: Can Canada step in where America is stepping back?

It’s not a theoretical debate. Around the world, LGBTQ people depend on international allies for everything from emergency relocation support to HIV services, legal advocacy, and pressure against anti-queer crackdowns. When one of the loudest players retreats, the silence can be dangerous.

And according to one of the most respected voices in global queer diplomacy, Canada may be uniquely positioned to answer the call.

“There Is So Much to Be Gained”

Jessica Stern, former appointee under President Joe Biden as the U.S. special envoy on the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex people, spoke recently at the Ottawa Civic Space Summit.

Stern, a longtime human rights advocate who led U.S. foreign policy efforts to combat anti-LGBTQI violence and discrimination worldwide, did not mince words. Talking to the Canadian Press, as reported by Richmond News:

“There is so much to be gained from Canada stepping into this vacuum and showing what it stands for,” said Stern. “There aren’t enough countries in the world that champion LGBTQI issues. The consequence is that Canada plays an outsized role.”

That phrase — outsized role — says everything.

Canada may not have the population or geopolitical dominance of the U.S., but in moments like this, moral leadership can carry extraordinary weight.

Why This Matters Beyond Borders

When governments slash foreign aid, LGBTQ people often feel it first.

Funding cuts can affect shelters for queer youth, HIV prevention programs, legal defense networks, emergency evacuations for activists, and grassroots organizations fighting anti-LGBTQ legislation overseas. In countries where being openly queer can mean imprisonment or worse, international backing isn’t symbolic — it can be lifesaving.

Stern also warned that the rollback is not only financial.

She said she believes Washington has erased internal government records on LGBTQ+ issues and fears that a hostile administration could potentially expose activists to dangerous governments or even support anti-gay conversion therapy efforts.

That’s not just neglect. That’s the kind of institutional reversal that sends shockwaves globally.

America’s Internal Culture War Has Global Consequences

While international support shrinks, attacks on LGBTQ people inside the U.S. continue to mount.

The ACLU is currently tracking 500 anti-LGBTQ bills across the United States heading into 2026. Five hundred.

These proposals span healthcare restrictions, attacks on trans youth, censorship in schools, limitations on drag performance, and broader efforts to roll back civil protections. And if you didn’t know, Congress has proposed a bill that targets strippers in schools. Yes, that’s where we’re at right now.

Meanwhile, states like Florida have become flashpoints. Governor Ron DeSantis has backed legislation targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, adding to a growing wave of policies many activists say are designed to marginalize already vulnerable communities.

When a country once viewed as a democratic trendsetter moves backward, it can embolden anti-LGBTQ politicians elsewhere.

RELATED: Congress Targets ‘Strippers’ in Schools—But it Wasn’t Happening Anyway

Why Canada Is Being Watched Closely

Canada has long cultivated a reputation as one of the more progressive countries on LGBTQ rights, from marriage equality to refugee pathways and anti-discrimination protections.

That doesn’t mean Canada is perfect. Indigenous Two-Spirit communities, trans healthcare access, hate crimes, and regional disparities remain serious issues. But compared with many nations, Canada has both credibility and infrastructure.

And right now, credibility matters.

If Canada increases foreign aid aimed at human rights, strengthens refugee protections for persecuted LGBTQ people, funds grassroots organizations abroad, and uses diplomatic channels to challenge anti-queer regimes, it could become one of the most important voices in the room.

A Chance to Lead — Not Just Look Good

This moment offers Canada more than applause lines. It offers responsibility.

Being pro-LGBTQ in branding is easy. Being pro-LGBTQ in budgets, asylum policy, trade negotiations, and diplomatic pressure is harder.

If Canada truly wants to “step into the vacuum,” it will need to move beyond rainbow logos in June and invest in year-round action.

That means money. That means policy. That means protecting queer people not only at home, but globally.

The Bottom Line

The world is watching as U.S. leadership on LGBTQ rights falters. Communities everywhere are feeling the uncertainty — from American families facing hostile legislation to activists abroad losing vital support.

Can Canada fill that void alone? Probably not.

Can it become one of the strongest and most meaningful allies in this moment? Absolutely.

And for countless LGBTQ people wondering who still has their back, that leadership could mean everything.