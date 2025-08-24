Can Chris Evans Contain the Beast in 1 White Jockstrap?

Does rated R stand for really big dick or is the new Chris Evans flick just violent?

Gay Twitter went into a tailspin today when a clip of Chris Evans in his new movie, Honey Don’t, hit the internet featuring the 44-year-old hottie wearing nothing but a white jockstrap. Whether this moment is central to the plot, I cannot confirm, but it’s definitely central to my deepest fantasies.

From 4x Oscar Winner Ethan Coen, Honey Don’t is “a dark comedy about a small-town private investigator who delves into a series of strange deaths tied to a mysterious church.” This is part two in a “lesbian B-movie trilogy,” following Drive-Away Dolls in 2024.

Okay, time for some almost nude Chris Evans.

Some people on Gay Twitter are complaining that there’s no bulge until the jockstrap, but listen, I’m not a size queen here and I still think he has the total package. No pun intended. Also, certain media creators have a habit of editing back bulges to not be as shocking to certain demographics. Which is dumb, right?

Honey Don’t is currently in theaters and also stars Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Lera Abova and Gabby Beans. If I end up seeing this one when it hits on demand – because humans not knowing how to shut the fuck up during a movie has ruined the in-seat experience – I’m definitely seeing it for Chris Evans only. Sorry, not sorry.

Chris Evans is most known for playing Captain American in numerous MCU movies. He’s also starred in Not Another Teen Movie, Knives Out, Fantastic Four ’05 and other small movies I probably forgot about.

Have you seen Chris Evans in Honey Don’t?

Why is he a priest in the movie? Does that make me want to be an altar boy, especially after seeing pictures from the jockstrap scene? Comment and let me know your thoughts, in case I need to see this flick sooner than later.

