In a timeline filled with chaos, inflation, and way too many reboots, Pedro Pascal shamelessly flirting with Chris Evans is truly the serotonin boost we all deserve.

While promoting their new A24 rom-com Materialists — where Pedro plays dreamboat Harry Castillo and Chris plays Lucy’s (Dakota Johnson) ex — it’s clear the real romance brewing is between Pedro and Chris. Sorry, Dakota, we love you, but these boys are bantering like they’re starring in their own off-screen rom-com.

Advertisement

RELATED: Pillion Premiere Ends in a Pascal Kiss—Thanks, Alexander Skarsgård!

During a cheeky LAD Bible interview, Dakota introduced them as her “cult of sexy boys.” Without missing a beat, Pedro threw in, “I’m wife #2,” to which Chris sweetly asked, “Does that make me three?” Pedro, obviously smitten, replied, “You’re #1, baby” (cue our collective hearts exploding).

Dakota: It’s my cult of sexy boys. Pedro: I’m wife #2 Chris: Does that make me three? Pedro: You’re #1 baby. pic.twitter.com/JpcB4PQFsI — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) June 2, 2025

Advertisement

But wait—it gets better. When asked the wildly philosophical question: Would you rather be itchy in clothes or itchy while naked?, Pedro and Chris delivered an award-worthy moment of chaos, giggles, and unspoken sexual tension.

Pedro, clearly disturbed by Chris’s willingness to be itchy in the buff, exclaimed, “You’re willing to compromise, and I’m not even a nudist or anything. Such a great body.” Yes, you read that right — Pedro Pascal called Chris Evans’ body “great” while Chris giggled like a schoolboy with a crush.

Advertisement

Blushing and clearly flattered, Chris shyly responded, “Well. Oh, Pedro. Yeah.”

Honestly, I blacked out after that.

To top it all off, Pedro joked they’d never get to see Chris’s body again, to which Chris purred, “Well, you can all help me itch it.” Someone get A24 on the phone because we have notes. Very important ones.

Advertisement

“Te quiero mucho” 🩵 The MATERIALISTS cast put a twist on the traditional wedding game – in theaters June 13 pic.twitter.com/zg8OBryMaY — Materialists (@materialistsmov) June 4, 2025

And let’s not forget, Pedro also had an adorably platonic cuddle-fest with Alexander Skarsgård earlier this year after their Pillion viewing screening — a moment filled with hugs, cheek kisses, and just enough homoerotic tension to keep gay Twitter (well, X) alive for another decade.

Advertisement

With Materialists hitting US theaters June 13 and UK cinemas August 15, there’s plenty to look forward to. Even if Pedro and Chris don’t end up together on screen, off-screen they’re already the internet’s favorite ship.

Dakota Johnson? The ultimate matchmaker. Pedro Pascal? Our collective fever dream. Chris Evans? Flustered and flawless. And us? Grateful. So, so grateful.