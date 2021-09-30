‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Returns For Season 2 With 3 New Judges

It’s been an exciting season for Canada’s Drag Race, and the premiere date is not even until October 14th! We know the judges panel has gotten a bit of a shuffling, and we have already met the brand new crop of Canadian queens that are going to be competing to be the ‘Next Canadian Drag Superstar’, but with our first look at the extended trailer of Season 2 of Canada’s Drag Race, we finally are getting a look at the ferocity that these Northern dolls are ready to unleash on the world.

Throughout the trailer, we see the spectacular guest stars that are going to be featured throughout Season 2. Gigi Gorgeous appears at the judges panel, as does Fefe Dobson, Mitsou, Connor Jessup, Emma Hunter, and Hollywood Jade. Caitlin Cronenberg, and Bif Naked also make special appearances, and other special guests on tap to appear are Canada’s First Drag Superstar Priyanka, TikTok star Boman Martinez-Reid, actor Thom Allison (KILLYJOYS), and more surprise guests we won’t reveal just yet.

The trailer also gives us our first look at the stunning and slick new judges panel that includes returning judge Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, Amanda Brugel, and Traci Melchor for Canada’s Drag Race, all of which look ready to play in the world of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

