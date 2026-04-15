Cannes 2026: Queer Stories Take Center Stage in Competition Slate

The lights are about to go up on Cannes Film Festival, and this year’s lineup is leaning into bold storytelling, queer identity, and very different visions of love, survival, and community. While the festival is traditionally known for prestige cinema and international auteur films, this year’s selection includes two standout projects that couldn’t be more different in tone—but both carry a strong LGBTQ pulse.

On one side, there’s outrageous animated satire. On the other, a deeply emotional period drama set in the height of the AIDS crisis in New York.

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‘Jim Queen’: Gym Culture, Chaos, and a Very Unusual Virus

First up is Jim Queen, an animated feature directed by Nicolas Athane and Marco Nguyen, created under the BobbyPills banner (Captain Laserhawk). The film will screen in the Midnight Screening section ahead of its June 17th release in France.

The story centers on Jim, a hyper-popular figure in Parisian gay social circles who reigns over the world of “gym queens”—a highly curated, image-driven online community. His life of admiration and attention takes a surreal turn when a virus called “Heterosis” begins spreading through the community.

And this isn’t just any virus. According to the film’s plot description, it transforms gay men into heterosexuals, triggering chaos across the Parisian queer scene.

As Jim loses his status and support system, he finds himself abandoned by everyone—except one unexpected ally. Lucien, a socially awkward and inexperienced follower, becomes his unlikely companion. Together, they travel across the Marais district, Paris’ historic LGBTQ neighborhood, in search of a mysterious doctor who claims to hold a cure.

The premise is intentionally wild, blending satire with absurdist humor, while also touching on themes of identity, community pressure, and what happens when belonging is suddenly taken away.

‘The Man I Love’: A Quiet Story Set in a Loud Era

On the opposite end of the tonal spectrum for the Cannes Film Festival is The Man I Love, directed by Ira Sachs, marking one of the only U.S. entries in this year’s main competition. Starring Rami Malek, the film is already generating attention for its emotional scope and historical setting.

Set in late 1980s New York City, the film follows Jimmy George, an actor living through the height of the AIDS crisis. Faced with the reality of illness, loss, and uncertainty, he takes on what may be his final major performance.

According to Variety, the film explores a community of artists and friends navigating grief, creativity, and survival. Music, performance, and personal connection become essential tools for endurance in a world marked by fear and political silence.

The cast includes Rami Malek, Tom Sturridge, Luther Ford, Rebecca Hall, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Sachs co-wrote the screenplay with longtime collaborator Mauricio Zacharias.

While the tone is grounded and reflective, the film leans heavily into emotion and artistic expression, portraying creativity not just as passion—but as a way of staying alive.

A Cannes Lineup That Looks Beyond Hollywood

This year’s edition of Cannes is also notable for its shifting industry balance. Reports surrounding the festival highlight a reduced presence of U.S. studio blockbusters, with international cinema taking a more dominant role.

In fact, more than half of competition films in Cannes this year come from France, Japan, and Spain, signaling a strong global presence. With only one U.S. film in competition—The Man I Love—the festival continues its trend of prioritizing auteur-driven storytelling over mainstream studio releases.

For audiences, this means a lineup that feels more experimental, international, and diverse in tone and perspective.

Two Films, Two Worlds, One Festival

What makes this year’s Cannes especially exciting is the contrast between its standout queer titles. Jim Queen leans into satire, internet culture, and absurdist fantasy, while The Man I Love offers a grounded emotional portrait of love, art, and loss in one of the most devastating periods in modern LGBTQ history.

Together, they reflect the range of queer storytelling today—unafraid to be funny, strange, heartbreaking, or all of the above.

As Cannes continues to evolve, these films suggest that LGBTQ narratives are not just present in global cinema—they’re central to its most daring conversations.