Carl Cashman Is the LGBTQ+ Political Heartthrob We’ve Been Waiting For

Carl Cashman is making waves—and not just because he’s been dubbed “Britain’s sexiest politician.” Liverpool’s Liberal Democrat leader and city councilor has become something of a queer icon, attracting fans from across the political spectrum with his mix of advocacy, charm, and, yes, those shirtless gym pics that fuel many a gay Twitter thread.

But it’s not just his looks that make him stand out. Cashman’s leadership is grounded in a fierce commitment to social justice, and he’s using his platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, tackle inequality, and shake things up in the UK’s political landscape.

Who is Carl Cashman, Really?

Carl’s a Liverpudlian through and through. Born and raised in the city of Beatles and football fanatics, his roots run deep. But while other leaders might spend their time posturing in front of cameras, Carl’s been in the trenches—fighting for social justice, equality, and a politics that actually looks out for the little guy. He’s a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, and his journey to becoming the first openly gay leader of the Liberal Democrats in Liverpool is one for the books.

His leadership isn’t just about policies and numbers—it’s about people. It’s about creating spaces where everyone feels seen, heard, and understood. And that’s exactly what Carl does. Whether it’s advocating for the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, tackling homelessness, or pushing for stronger environmental policies, Carl’s leadership is grounded in genuine concern for the people he serves.

A Chat With Tiara Skye: Politics, Trans Rights, and a Dash of Flirtation

Carl Cashman’s fame recently got a boost thanks to an exquisite interview with drag star Tiara Skye, who’s best known for her chaotic street interviews on TikTok. In an 11-minute video for KLOSS community, Tiara cornered Cashman to ask some essential questions—and, naturally, a bit of cheeky flirtation.

Tiara, the self-proclaimed “street walker/queer talker,” has gone viral for her vox pop-style interviews in London’s queer hotspot, Soho. Known for her outlandish questions like “Can you name three vegetarian celebrities?” and “Can you spell diarrhoea?”—yes, it’s harder than you think—Tiara took her sharp wit straight to Carl Cashman. The resulting conversation was part political discussion, part “are we flirting or…?”

It all kicked off with Tiara’s signature zinger, “Are you foreskin, or against skin?” Carl, never one to shy away from a cheeky moment, responded without hesitation: “Definitely foreskin.” As Tiara responded with her signature sass—“We’re gonna talk some politics, we’re gonna talk some views, we might be talking about anal”—it became clear that this wasn’t your typical political interview.

On Trans Rights, Tolerance, and His Political Vision

It’s not all fun and games, though. Tiara’s questioning quickly got serious as she pushed Carl on key topics like trans rights and why people should vote for the Liberal Democrats.

“The Conservatives have ruined the country, and the Liberal Democrats are going to make them pay for it. We’ve already taken 72 MPs from them,” Carl quipped, always quick with a punchline. But it was his answer on trans rights that truly stood out:

“What we’re seeing in America at the moment is kind of a villainisation of trans people and I worry that that could be the same in this country,” Cashman said. “I think we’re a lot more tolerant in the UK, but the government’s got a lot to answer for.”

It’s clear that Carl’s support for the LGBTQ+ community isn’t just a matter of lip service. He understands the danger of political discourse that turns trans people into villains, and he’s determined to push back against that tide. Tiara, ever the witty provocateur, shot back, “I hate being tolerated,” to which Carl’s response was perfect: “You make a good point because you shouldn’t be tolerated. It should just be accepted.”

Now that’s the kind of politics we can get behind.

A Mix of Politics and Real Talk

But the fun didn’t end there. Tiara dug deeper, throwing Carl another curveball: “Name three transgender people, please?” Cashman paused before naming Caitlyn Jenner. Tiara, ever the professional, quickly shut that one down with a classic: “Not on this show!” This lighthearted moment showed just how at ease Carl is with the community he represents, even when the questions are a little left-field.

Then, just when you thought it couldn’t get better, Tiara—who never holds back—turned her attention to a topic that’s always ripe for a good laugh: Nigel Farage. Before Carl could even respond to the mention of the controversial Reform UK leader, Tiara wasted no time in delivering her trademark line, calling Farage a “d**khead.”

Carl, ever the cool cucumber, had the perfect comeback: “We don’t need to tolerate that kind of hate.”

What’s Next for Carl Cashman?

With his powerful blend of progressive values, a love for his community, and an ability to laugh at himself, Carl Cashman is the politician that LGBTQ+ people have been waiting for. He’s fighting for the issues that matter most, and doing so with a level of humility and humor that is all too rare in today’s political climate.

As we continue to watch his rise, one thing is clear: whether it’s his advocacy for trans rights or his cheeky banter with Tiara Skye, Carl Cashman is here to stay—and he’s making sure LGBTQ+ voices are heard in every conversation.

You can watch the full interview here.

