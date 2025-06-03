From game-day grit to groundbreaking courage, Carl Nassib’s story just got a well-earned spot in the halls of history — literally.

The retired NFL defensive end, who made headlines in 2021 as the first openly gay active player in the league, is being honored by the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in 2025. His Las Vegas Raiders jersey, worn during his historic first game as an openly gay player, is now officially a piece of American sports history. And we don’t know about you, but we’re tearing up in the end zone just thinking about it.

Photo Credit: “Las Vegas Raiders Football Jersey worn by Carl Nassib” (Smithsonian: National Museum of American History)

So, what exactly does it mean to be a “defensive end”? If you’re like us and mostly know football as the thing people watch during Beyoncé’s Super Bowl performance, here’s the quick tea: a defensive end like Nassib is responsible for stopping the other team’s quarterback and generally being a nightmare for the opposing offense. Basically, Nassib’s job was to crush plays — and stereotypes.

In June 2021, Nassib casually yet courageously came out via Instagram with a heartfelt message:

“Hey everyone, happy Pride Month… I am sitting in a moment of gratitude and relief. Sadly, I have agonized over this moment for the last 15 years… But now, thanks to my family and friends, especially Connor, Cason, and Francis, it seems possible for me to say publicly and proudly that I’m gay.”

Cue the applause, the rainbow confetti, and the love — because his coming out sparked an outpouring of support from fans, teammates, celebrities, and even the NFL, which matched Nassib’s $100,000 donation to The Trevor Project.

After seven impressive seasons, more than 100 NFL games, 25.5 sacks, and a legendary sack on Lamar Jackson in overtime (no big deal), Nassib announced his retirement in 2023 to focus on his company Rayze, a social impact platform that helps young philanthropists connect with nonprofits. Yes, he’s a star athlete and a social entrepreneur. Ugh, overachiever energy and we love to see it.

Photo Credit: @carlnassib

But perhaps the most touching part of Nassib’s story is a quiet moment that never made the game-day highlights. Before coming out publicly, he came out privately to his uncle — the only other openly gay person in their big family of 44 first cousins — who was on his deathbed. Nassib recalled:

“He was in bad shape… When I came out to him, he and his husband were there. He said, ‘This is the biggest weight off my chest. I’m not the only one.’”

Now, in 2025, Nassib’s journey — from walk-on player at Penn State to NFL standout to LGBTQ+ trailblazer — is enshrined in the Smithsonian, cementing his place in American cultural history.

Here’s to Carl Nassib: a fierce athlete, a fearless advocate, and now, a fixture in the museum of legends.