Off Campus’ Khobe Clarke Strips Down to Tight White Undies

Khobe Clarke is quickly becoming the breakout heartthrob of the hit hockey series Off Campus. Since skating onto Prime Video, the steamy adaptation has become a binge-watch obsession, introducing viewers to a roster of ridiculously attractive stars who seem determined to keep timelines thirsty.

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One of the breakout hunks? Khobe Clarke. The actor, who plays football star Beau Maxwell, may not be the central love interest, but that hasn’t stopped fans from developing a serious fixation. Between his effortless charm, athletic build, and scene-stealing presence, Clarke has quietly become one of the show’s most talked-about crushes.

Khobe Clarke’s White Briefs, Big Feelings

As if Off Campus wasn’t already overflowing with eye candy, fans recently unearthed photos from Clarke’s time on Cruel Intentions that feature the actor sporting a pair of snug white briefs. Naturally, the internet handled this discovery with all the restraint you’d expect—which is to say, none whatsoever.

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The photos have sent admirers into a collective spiral, and it’s easy to see why. The classic white underwear look leaves little to the imagination, while Clarke’s confidence turns a simple wardrobe choice into a full-blown event. Some people wear briefs; Khobe Clarke apparently stars in them.

Although he portrays a side character in the series, fans are swooning over the heartthrob all over social media. And after one glance at these viral snaps, it’s not hard to understand the obsession.

Whether he’s suited up on screen, flashing that killer smile, or reminding everyone why white briefs remain undefeated, Clarke is proving he has all the makings of a bona fide leading man. Consider this a friendly warning: once these photos appear on your feed, productivity may be permanently postponed.