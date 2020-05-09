HOT

Charlie Puth Posts & Deletes Smoking Hot Pics Of Him Getting Steamy

News Station Fires Gay Weatherman Of 14-Year Career Over Social Media Post

The Nightlife Impresario & The Newsman Look To Be Now Bringing Up Baby Together

"No Homo" Says Lil Nas X After Posting Late Night Bath Photos

Chasten Buttigieg Hosting His Own Instagram Live Show

Chasten and Pete Buttigieg (Photo Credit: Chasten Buttigieg Official Twitter Page)

He’s been known as a teacher, a principal, and a politician’s spouse. Now Chasten Buttigieg can add internet talk show host to his resume.  Chasten Buttigieg gained celebrity status when his husband, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg became one of the many candidates vying to be the Democratic presidential nominee earlier this year.

Chasten started his Instagram Live show, “Chasten Chats With…” on April 21st with former presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff with a special appearance by his husband. Chasten and Emhoff talked about being presidential campaign spouses on the campaign trail in the first episode. 

Other guests have included Sean Hayes, Josh Groban, Dr. Jill Biden, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita, and many more.  The episodes can be found on Chasten’s YouTube channel and Chasten announces when new episodes are live on Instagram on his Twitter feed.

Chasten also tried his hand at cutting Pete’s hair.

Pete Buttigieg Sports a Quarantine Haircut on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ on April 16, 2020. (Photo Credit: Screenshot of Video from MSNBC YouTube channel)

Needless to say, the internet roasted Chasten for the haircut.

Others came to Chasten’s defense.

Chasten gave an explanation/ apology about the haircut.

What do you think of Chasten’s new Instagram Live show? And what did you think of Pete’s haircut by hubby Chasten?  Let us know in the comments.

Source: Chasten Buttigieg Official YouTube Channel, Chasten Buttigieg Official Twitter

 