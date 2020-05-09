Chasten Buttigieg Hosting His Own Instagram Live Show

He’s been known as a teacher, a principal, and a politician’s spouse. Now Chasten Buttigieg can add internet talk show host to his resume. Chasten Buttigieg gained celebrity status when his husband, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg became one of the many candidates vying to be the Democratic presidential nominee earlier this year.

Chasten started his Instagram Live show, “Chasten Chats With…” on April 21st with former presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff with a special appearance by his husband. Chasten and Emhoff talked about being presidential campaign spouses on the campaign trail in the first episode.

Other guests have included Sean Hayes, Josh Groban, Dr. Jill Biden, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita, and many more. The episodes can be found on Chasten’s YouTube channel and Chasten announces when new episodes are live on Instagram on his Twitter feed.

Chasten also tried his hand at cutting Pete’s hair.

Needless to say, the internet roasted Chasten for the haircut.

GoFundMe to keep Pete Buttigieg's barber solvent so this affront ends when we can get haircuts again. — Colin Halvey (@ColinLHalvey) April 17, 2020

@PeteButtigieg clearly got a home haircut. After seeing this, my husband decided his could wait. #howbadcoulditbe pic.twitter.com/tBRCwq5qI1 — Garland Kemper (@gkemper) April 16, 2020

@Chas10Buttigieg what did @PeteButtigieg do to his hair?? No more home haircuts please! ❤️ #TeamPeteForever — Jen 🌻 (@jlmrojas) April 16, 2020

@Chas10Buttigieg Did YOU give @PeteButtigieg that haircut?! — Major Catastrophe (@Acme_Catapult) April 16, 2020

Others came to Chasten’s defense.

Chasten gave an explanation/ apology about the haircut.

Since absolutely destroying Pete's hair (which I said I would and have apologized for profusely, internet!) I have watched multiple YouTube tutorials on haircuts at home. I also ordered a new set of hair clippers. I still, however, am not ready to take the plunge. The pressure! — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) April 30, 2020

What do you think of Chasten’s new Instagram Live show? And what did you think of Pete’s haircut by hubby Chasten? Let us know in the comments.

