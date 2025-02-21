You can almost hear the popcorn popping as Jonathan Bennett, the man who made “You can’t sit with us” a cultural flex, gets roasted to a crisp by none other than AI software ChatGPT. And who’s holding the roasting stick? His husband, Jaymes Vaughn, in a hysterical Instagram reel that has left fans laughing, gagging, and applauding the AI’s unfiltered savagery.

Let’s set the scene: Vaughn—who, we must remember, is a person in his own right—decides to ask ChatGPT for a comedy roast for his husband, but he’s clear about one thing: “Make it mean.” And, boy, did the AI deliver. In fact, I’m pretty sure the roast hits harder than any Regina George burn ever could.

The AI kicks things off with a shot that could definitely be featured in a Drag Race reading challenge: “Jonathan Bennett: Hollywood’s answer to ‘Do we have a budget for a real leading man? No? OK, call him.’”

Bam. Just like that, the roast has begun. But wait—there’s more. “You had your big break as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, a movie so iconic that people still quote it to this day. But somehow, not your lines.”

Ouch! If that burn wasn’t enough to make you clutch your pearls, the AI doesn’t stop. “You peaked 20 years ago playing a human prop, and now your biggest claim to fame is desperately clinging to Mean Girls nostalgia like a washed-out, high school quarterback reliving his one good game.”

Well, let’s be real: it’s a tough pill to swallow when your main claim to fame is a “you-go-glenn-co-co” moment that’s still iconic but feels just a little bit dated. And ChatGPT, true to form, hits him where it hurts.

“It’s honestly impressive how you’ve managed to stretch 15 minutes of Mean Girls fame into an entire career of… well, existing,” the roast continues.

The jabs just keep coming. “You’re like the Hollywood version of an outdated iPhone. Sure, you technically still work, but no one’s exactly excited to use you. Every time you pop up in a Hallmark movie, America collectively shrugs and says, ‘Oh, him again.’”

As Bennett tries to stifle his laughter, Vaughn reads on, clearly enjoying every second of this, like a seasoned comedian soaking in the applause of a crowd.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get worse, ChatGPT delivers the ultimate burn: “Your hair may look sexy pushed back, but your relevance is completely receding.”

Gasp. It’s the kind of insult that even the harshest drag queens would hesitate to throw onstage.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Bennett, not one to back down from a challenge, strikes back with his own roast, this time served to his hubby. Naturally, ChatGPT doesn’t even know who Jaymes Vaughn is, so Bennett has to introduce his husband to the AI: “Jaymes Vaughn? Oh, you mean the guy whose entire personality is just being Jonathan Bennett’s husband?”

Oof. The AI then digs in deeper: “This man has spent his whole career trying to be in the spotlight only to end up as a professional plus one.”

We knew it was coming—the inevitable shadow burn. “Jaymes is so much in his husband’s shadow, he’s practically a Christmas decoration.” Shady!

But no one really loses here, right? After all, they’ve been going strong since meeting in 2016 and getting married in Mexico in 2022, so there’s clearly no shortage of love—just a healthy dose of playful roasts. And isn’t that what true love is all about? Lighthearted, cutting jabs, followed by genuine appreciation for each other?

In the end, we’re all just here for the banter, and it’s nice to know that even a Hollywood icon like Jonathan Bennett can laugh at himself when the AI machine puts him in his place. We’re eagerly awaiting the next round of roasts… and maybe we should all start asking ChatGPT for some personalized reads. Because who doesn’t love a little shade with their comedy?

