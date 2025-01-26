Jonathan Bennett Has Reached Triple Milestones This Year

Jonathan Bennett is kicking off 2025 with a big ol’ sack of success—and not the coal kind! This year, he’s snagged multiple GLAAD nominations, and the best part? He’s competing against himself! Both The Groomsmen: Second Chances and Season’s Greetings From Cherry Lane are duking it out for Outstanding Film — Streaming or TV, while his hit reality series Finding Mr. Christmas (which was confirmed to come back with a second season!) is in the running for Outstanding Reality Competition Program. If that’s not slaying the holidays, we don’t know what is.

Let’s face it: Jonathan Bennett has officially become the Gay King of Christmas. Sure, we first fell for him as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls (and yes, his hair still looks great pushed back), but it’s his Hallmark Christmas movie reign that earned him the crown. His films aren’t just the kind of warm, fuzzy flicks we love to binge in ugly sweaters; they’re also huge wins for LGBTQ+ representation. Take The Holiday Sitter, Hallmark’s first-ever gay-lead holiday movie. It was a history-making moment dressed up in all the mistletoe feels. And with a plethora of holiday movies under his belt, Jonathan is basically the face of Hallmark Christmas cinema.

But wait—there’s more holiday magic! This guy doesn’t just act in holiday movies; he’s redefining holiday entertainment. Jonathan co-created and hosted Hallmark’s first unscripted competition show, Finding Mr. Christmas, adding some festive reality TV drama to his résumé. Between that and his Christmas-themed competitions, he’s covered more holiday ground than Santa himself.

On top of all this yuletide success, Jonathan has racked up three career GLAAD nominations. These prestigious nods celebrate his dedication to creating fair, inclusive, and groundbreaking LGBTQ+ media—and Jonathan’s nailing it every single time.

If you think all this holiday royalty makes him too busy for real-life fun, think again. Jonathan and his husband are basically the gift that keeps on giving, lighting up social media with hilarious, heartwarming posts. Together, they radiate the kind of cheer that makes you want to chug hot cocoa and dance under a string of fairy lights. Also, their gigantic backyard inflatable holiday decors are always a sight to ne seen!

From his iconic role in Mean Girls to making Hallmark history, Jonathan Bennett has proved he’s not just the Gay King of Christmas—he’s the guy reminding us that the season is about love, laughter, and inclusivity.