Imagine, you’re in a public bathroom, speed-walking like an Olympic sprinter because nature has called—and she’s yelling. You make it into the stall, your body’s ready, but the toilet paper? Not so fast, darling. To claim a few squares, you now have to scan a QR code.

Advertisement

Yes, babes, the public loo has officially gone digital.

RELATED: This Hot Swim Coach Is the Only Reason We’d Ever Take a Class at 7AM

This unusual-but-real situation is unfolding in China, where certain restrooms are rationing toilet paper like it’s the hottest drop at Fashion Week. Forget streaming ads before your YouTube video—now you’ve got to watch one before you wipe. Somewhere, the writers of Black Mirror are slow clapping and thinking of their next big episode for Netflix.

@straightarrownews Toilet paper paywall? In some Chinese restrooms, access to tissue now depends on either your screen time or spare coins. From facial scans to QR codes, China is cracking down on TP thieves. Some call it smart sustainability, others say it’s gone too far. Either way, in China, your phone just became your bathroom pass. What do you think? Are you willing to watch an ad for some tissue, or are you cancelling your next China trip? Let us know in the comments and follow for more! ♬ original sound – Straight Arrow News

Advertisement

Now, for those unfamiliar, Chinese public toilets aren’t exactly known for handing out plush rolls like candy. Locals are used to carrying their own tissue packets—a necessity if you know what’s good for you. So in a sense, QR code paper dispensers are technically an upgrade for locals, but a surprise for travelers.

Advertisement

Because let’s be real: can you imagine fumbling with your phone mid-bathroom emergency? Signal dropping. The code won’t scan. You’re sweating like a kid summer camp, and the machine’s like, “Sorry, babe, come back after the ad break.” Stage fright? More like stage fright with a side of digital humiliation.

The irony is a little baffling with the digital barricade. We’re living in an age where everything from dating to dinner reservations is digitized, but why do our bathroom breaks get the same treatment? Well apparently, it’s also to help save Mother Earth. If you’re willing to push through the ads, you’ll get more toilet paper. Otherwise, Mother Earth thanks you.

Advertisement

But hey, there’s a silver lining (and not the kind you find on fancy napkins). If nothing else, this system guarantees you’ll have a killer anecdote and help save mother nature by reducing excessive toilet paper use. Imagine telling your friends: “Oh, you thought trying to remember your Netflix password was hard? Try surviving a toilet paper paywall.”

So what’s the lesson here? If you’re heading to China, BYOTP (Bring Your Own Toilet Paper) just to be safe. And maybe rehearse your QR scanning speed just in case. Because the future isn’t just coming—it’s waiting for you in the bathroom stall, and she’s holding the tissues hostage.

REFERENCE: China Insider