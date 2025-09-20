Do you know how to swim? Great. Forget everything you know—because if this viral swim coach from Hangzhou told us to dog paddle, we’d obey instantly. Videos of the tall, handsome coach calmly teaching kids at the elite Chen Jinglun Sports School have spread faster than chlorine in a pool, and suddenly, everyone wants a lane in his class.

But here’s the gag: it’s not just the kids who are eager learners. Moms have discovered their God-given gifts (read: children) double as VIP passes to gaze at the coach while he works. According to China Insider News, one mom quipped, “I’ve never seen moms so punctual for swim class!” Another threw shade at unsuspecting husbands everywhere: “Dads, beware—he’s got the six-pack and the patience.”

Yes, you read that right. Six-pack and patience. Name a deadlier combo.

The Coach Behind the Buzz

So who’s the man causing this splash? Meet the junior swimming coach who’s quickly become Hangzhou’s newest heartthrob whose last name is Chen. Fresh out of high school, Chen took up coaching at Cheng Jinglun Sports School, which, fun fact, is a training ground where Olympic swimmers have launched their careers. But while the pool has seen champions rise, it’s Chen who’s stealing the spotlight this season.

He teaches about 20 kids aged 4–5, which requires a saint’s level of patience, not to mention stamina. Can we get a round of applause for a man who can calmly wrangle a dozen toddlers in floaties and still look like he walked straight out of a Calvin Klein campaign?

Moms, Meet Your New Alarm Clock

With Chen at the pool, moms are suddenly early risers. Forget hitting snooze—these women are dressed, caffeinated, and camera-ready by dawn. Social media clips show him kneeling poolside, encouraging nervous kids, and guiding little arms into the perfect stroke. Meanwhile, the sidelines are full of moms “subtly” filming him like paparazzi. Subtle in quotation marks because, honey, these women have tripods.

And who can blame them? If our swim coach looked like that, we’d be signing up for adult beginner classes ASAP.

Fame Meets Boundaries

Of course, with great abs comes great responsibility. As his following has surged, so has the thirst in his DMs. Fans quickly tracked down his social media, but Chen, ever the gentleman, drew a line in the sand (or in this case, the pool deck).

“Thank you for your support. However, I ask that you respect my privacy,” he wrote in a post. “Please refrain from sending me personal messages. Otherwise, I may have to deactivate this account, as it has started to affect my daily life.”

Translation: admire from afar, keep the goggles on, and maybe don’t slide into his inbox with proposals of marriage (or swim lessons).

The Full Package

Here’s the thing—this isn’t just about looks. Cheng has the patience of a saint, the discipline of a professional, and the talent to actually shape young athletes. Moms may be joking, but the man is the real deal. Hot, kind, patient, and modest? It’s official—he’s the full package.

So, while Olympic dreams may start in his pool, the rest of us are just out here dreaming about him teaching us how to float. One thing’s for sure: Hangzhou’s hottest swim coach has made a splash, and we’re not drying off anytime soon.

