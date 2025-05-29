Chris Colfer Turns 35—and Looks Like a Bestseller Himself

Chris Colfer, Glee alum and current children’s book king, just turned 35—and let’s just say, he’s aging like a first-edition classic: rare, timeless, and somehow getting better with each chapter.

The actor-turned-author, who rose to fame playing the iconic Kurt Hummel on the hit late-2000s musical series Glee, has undergone quite the transformation. He’s gone from your cute, good-looking teen crush to full-on hunky author—think less “gleeful twink” and more “romance novel cover with a library card.”

Since his Glee-ful days, Colfer has become a literary powerhouse, enchanting young readers with his bestselling The Land of Stories series and beyond. But don’t be fooled—just because he writes for kids doesn’t mean he’s not serving grown-up glow-up vibes.

From Broadway covers to book signings, Colfer’s journey has been as magical as one of his fairytale adventures. And at 35, he’s showing no signs of slowing down. If anything, he’s entering a sparkling new era—book deals, birthday cake, and all.

Happy birthday, Chris! Here’s to more stories, more slays, and a whole lot more sparkle.