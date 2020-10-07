Chris Evans Shows Off His Toned Body After Leaked Photo Scandal: Watch

People who go through leaked photo scandals usually shy away from putting any body parts on display after it happens. Chris Evans is not one of those people.

The swarthy, hunky and deliciously yummy actor once again made his millions of fans jaws drop when he posted a video of him doing a backflip into his pool earlier this week.

Holy moly. Seriously, holy moly. Chris left little to the imagination (although that’s a bit of a moot point right now if you get my gist) by just rocking a pair of black board shorts before he made his impressive dive into the water. Look at those abs. Look at that face. Look at those amazing tattoos. LEWK!

Anyways, in case you’ve been living under a rock this past month then you know the deal on Chris’ package being seen across the interwebs.

The Captain America star was in the middle of a game of Heads Up and shared the now infamous video with his 5.7 million Instagram followers on September 12, but failed to trim the video completely before uploading. What followers saw, instead, was his gallery of videos where spotted on the grid was a very girthy and pronounced image of a penis.

Let’s just say that this was one of the best things to happen in 2020. And that’s saying a lot given the s**tshow that this year has been.