Chris Hahn’s Reality TV Reality Check: From Netflix to Vanderpump Rule

When Chris Hahn signed up for Vanderpump Rules, he probably didn’t expect his reality TV past to be held against him. But here we are—he’s not just another pretty face on Bravo, he’s the guy with some serious Netflix history, and the internet’s ready to roast him for it. And guess what? He’s here for it.

RELATED: OnlyFans with Vanderpump Rules’ Newest Stars

A Reality TV Vet Gets Pumped for Pump Rules

Advertisement

Before stepping into the pump-fueled drama of VPR, Hahn was already a reality TV vet, starring on Netflix’s Dated and Related and Perfect Match alongside his cousin (yes, that’s a family affair!). But, entering the Bravoverse? Now that’s a whole different level of chaos, and Hahn isn’t immune to the pre-show jitters.

Hahn Faces the Heat—And He’s Ready for It

In a chat with People, Hahn opened up about his nerves: “Obviously, I’m nervous,” he admitted. “I know people are a little upset that I’ve been on reality TV before, and I think they think they know who I am based on my reality TV, what has been shown, and everything like that. So I’m a little nervous to maybe see a little bit of sh*t talking, hate, and stuff like that.”

Advertisement

Oh, honey, did you really think you could escape the internet’s wrath? Especially when you’ve already got a couple of Netflix dating shows under your belt? But here’s the twist—Chris isn’t running from it. Instead, he’s owning it like the VPR pro he’s becoming. “But at the end of the day, I understand where they’re coming from if they feel that way, and you’re going to find out who I really am.” Mic drop.

The Thirst Is Real: Fans React to New Faces on Pump Rules

And wow, fans are already throwing shade about the new season, calling the fresh faces “thirsty for fame.” Yep, Chris, the criticism train has already pulled into the station. But guess what? Hahn’s not crying into his kale smoothie over it. He’s charging forward with a healthy dose of self-assurance—and a hint of inspiration thrown in for good measure. “I hope to inspire people to not be scared and really just put themselves out there and not shy away from opportunities because of how people are going to think of you and what people are going to say.”

Advertisement

Honestly? He’s serving us goals right now. It takes guts to dive headfirst into Vanderpump Rules territory, where drama flows like rosé, and every mistake is magnified. But Hahn’s embracing it all, ready to make his mark.

Will Chris Hahn Survive the Bravo Drama? Tune in to Find Out

So, whether you’re team “we need more Hahn drama” or team “he’s just another thirst trap,” one thing’s for sure—Chris Hahn’s journey on Vanderpump Rules is just getting started. Will he rise to the occasion, or will we see him crash and burn under the weight of Bravo’s expectations? Tune in Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo, or stream it the next day on Peacock to find out. And remember: drama’s just a click away.

Advertisement

What do you think? Will Chris prove the critics wrong and win over fans with his authenticity, or is he destined to be just another “thirsty” newcomer in the wild, unpredictable world of Vanderpump Rules? Drop your thoughts in the comments below—we’re dying to know what you really think about his journey and upcoming drama on the show!

Source: People