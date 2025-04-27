Chris Olsen’s Ex Just Dropped a Taylor-Sized Bombshell on TikTok

By now, if your For You Page has even a whisper of queer TikTok on it, you’ve seen The Video. No, not a thirst trap. No, not another “Get Ready With Me While I Overshare Trauma in a Silky Robe” (though, respect). We’re talking about Patrick Johnson, ex-boyfriend of internet boyfriend Chris Olsen, and the soft-spoken TikTok monologue that feels equal parts tea spill and therapy session.

For those unfamiliar, Chris Olsen rose to internet fame as one of TikTok’s resident nice guys—known for his relatable mental health content, charming coffee delivery videos, and infectious energy. He quickly became a staple in the queer creator space, with fans drawn to his openness, humor, and high-key adorable face. Over time, he’s built a brand that balances vulnerability with virality, often blending personal moments with polished content—something that’s now at the center of Patrick’s claims.

Let’s back it up: Chris and Patrick first went public-ish in October 2023. We oohed. We aahed. We collectively believed in love for six whole business days. Fast-forward to today, and Patrick is giving us the kind of candid breakup postmortem we usually only get from Phoebe Bridgers lyrics.

In his now-viral TikTok, Patrick doesn’t drop names, but he doesn’t need to. Context is king. Over soft lighting and a face that says “I’m fine, but like, not really,” Patrick types out on screen:

“When you realize your ex completely exploited you for relationship views and used your relationship for engagement yet you had feelings and treated him better than he’s ever been treated before. Thank god I’m over his attention seeking ass.”

Whew. That line alone should be eligible for a GLAAD Media Award.

But Patrick doesn’t stop there. He brings receipts—not in the form of screenshots, but in the form of a Swiftie-sized story that any gay man who’s ever loved too hard and left too soon can feel deep in his little Lana Del Rey-loving soul.

“Just to kind of like, put into perspective how horrible my ex was. We had gone to the Taylor Swift Argentina show. And we had left before the first time that Taylor had said, ‘Karma’s the guy on the Chiefs’.”

Pause. This wasn’t just any lyric change—it was a peak Taylor moment, the kind of surprise twist she’s built her empire on. Like a secret track come to life in real time, it was one of those “you had to be there” easter eggs that fans will be dissecting until the next re-record drops.

Patrick goes on:

“I genuinely asked if [he] saw that Taylor had made that lyric change… He looked up from his phone and said, ‘I don’t f-king care.’”

And then? Chris allegedly took his apathy, his phone, and his probably-too-tight linen shirt straight to the hotel bathroom to film a slo-mo video reacting to the lyric he just said he didn’t care about.

“Can’t believe I saw this live.”

That was reportedly the caption. According to Patrick, the reaction was less “I’m obsessed with Taylor Swift” and more “I’m obsessed with curating the idea that I’m obsessed with Taylor Swift.”

Patrick’s emotional thesis ends like this:

“And so that kind of just, sealed the deal for me…on the different reality that my ex lived in. But I’m so much better for it. I can’t believe I lived through that. If you’re here, and if you’re still here…please stick around. Cause I’m a real person….I went through hell and back because of that.”

There’s something heartbreakingly relatable about that sentiment—especially for those of us who’ve dated people more invested in engagement (both Instagram and emotional) than in the relationship itself. It’s the queer millennial condition: cry a little, post through it, then heal somewhere between a 2 a.m. dance floor and your therapist’s waiting room.

Sure, we weren’t in the hotel room. We don’t know the full story. And yes, all of this is still technically alleged. But even if the truth is somewhere in the middle, one thing is for certain: Patrick Johnson has entered his Reputation era. And honestly? Good for her.

Do you think Chris will respond, or go the “ignore and thirst trap” route?