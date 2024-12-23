Musician, influencer, and certified daddy Chris Salvatore has over a million Instagram followers thirsting after his book-worthy snaps—and not just because he dropped a steamy new erotica coffee table book, Desert Dreams, featuring sizzling shots by Lester Villarama.

The OnlyFans content creator shot the entire book in Joshua Tree, CA, and Palm Springs, California, featuring over 140 images. And in case you were wondering, everything in the book is UNCENSORED—just like his OnlyFans content. The difference? Now you can flip through the pages over and over without your phone overheating, though I can’t guarantee you won’t be heating up.

Salvatore isn’t just releasing a coffee table book—he’s also debuting a 2025 calendar designed to heat up your days all year long. It’s packed with images of him in his birthday suit, showing off his hard-earned muscles in the California desert, and even includes uncensored full-frontal nude photos on postcards.

The calendar also features Salvatore in leather straps posing with his plump butt cheeks out in the open air for all of the wilderness (and you) to see in all its glory. In another photo Salvatore is seen lifting a giant tire over his broad shoulders all while walking in his tighty-whities.

Chris Salvatore is more popularly known for his work as an influencer and as an OnlyFans creator but he first started his career as a songwriter and as a musician back in 2006 and even went on to study acting at The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.

Chris put his degree to good use, moving to Los Angeles to begin his acting career. He even starred as one of the leads in the romantic comedy Eating Out: All You Can Eat and two of its franchises, which became a “favorite among the LGBT community.” He has also starred in other LGBTQ+ films including Paternity Leave, Bear City 3, The Quiet Room, The Office Is Mine, and Catfish Killer.

You can check out his new coffee table erotica book and his new calendar in his website www.chrissalvatore.com.