Connor Storrie Is Entering His Director Era—and We’re Obsessed

If you thought Connor Storrie was going to stay comfortably in his Heated Rivalry era, think again. Because 2026 is shaping up to be the year he reminds everyone: he’s not just a face—we’re looking at a full-blown creative force.

And yes, we’ve got updates you definitely don’t want to miss.

From West Texas to Main Character Energy

Before the locker rooms, the tension-filled glances, and the internet collectively losing it over his on-screen presence, Storrie’s origin story was already giving… unexpected.

Growing up in West Texas, he wasn’t just your typical small-town kid. He was deep in the world of tumbling, gymnastics, and competitive cheerleading. And honestly? Once you know that, everything clicks. The physicality, the confidence, the control—it’s all there, just utilized more for the screen.

There’s something poetic about that kind of foundation. It explains not just how he moves, but how he commits—to characters, to storytelling, to the craft.

RELATED: Storrie Season Is Upon Us: Casting News, Chaos, and That Jockstrap Throwback

Storrie Steps Behind the Camera

Now, here’s where things get really interesting.

Storrie is officially stepping into his director era with his debut indie film, Transaction Planet. And no, this isn’t some safe, polished, studio-backed project. It’s bold, weird, and exactly the kind of risk you’d hope he’d take.

Shot entirely on an iPhone (yes, seriously), the film follows an alien spirit inhabiting a 25-year-old human body as it tries to navigate life on Earth. It’s equal parts existential, surreal, and deeply human—basically, the kind of premise that becomes a cult favorite.

If Storrie’s own words are anything to go by, he’s aiming for the latter. He’s made it clear in an interview with Culture that he’d rather “swing big and miss” than play it safe—and honestly, that’s the kind of creative energy we want more of.

Oh, and did we mention? He wrote it too.

‘The Ginger Eater’ Has Everyone Talking

As if one project wasn’t enough, Storrie also wrote and directed a 15-minute short film titled Jerry The Ginger Eater, released on his YouTube channel– Sin Monger Pictures

And the reactions? Unhinged—in the best way.

Viewers have described it as “freaky, disturbing, dark, chaotic, funny, and weird,” which feels like a chaotic bingo card of compliments. One filmmaker even called it “shocking and shockingly funny,” while others praised Storrie’s ability to fully commit to such an offbeat concept without losing the audience.

La cineasta Goldie Jones publicó una reseña de “Jerry The Ginger Eater”, una película de Connor Storrie. Traducción:

“Connor Storrie acaba de lanzar anoche su cortometraje: Jerry the Ginger Eater. Así que hablemos de él.

Tiene un guion muy bien escrito y divertido, y las… pic.twitter.com/wVbGkpusNz — Connor Storrie En Español (@connorupdatesMX) April 13, 2026

It’s the kind of project that sticks with you—whether you want it to or not.

Which, let’s be real, is kind of the point.

Don’t Worry—He’s Still in Front of the Camera Too

Before you panic: no, Storrie isn’t disappearing behind the scenes entirely.

In fact, he was recently spotted in Mexico filming what fans strongly suspect is a perfume campaign. And given his track record of effortlessly commanding attention, that checks out.

Because let’s be honest—someone who looks like that isn’t stepping away from the spotlight anytime soon. And thankfully, he seems to know exactly how to balance both worlds.

The Art of Doing It All

What makes Storrie so compelling right now isn’t just that he’s trying new things—it’s that he’s doing them with intention. There’s a clear love for storytelling, whether he’s the one delivering the lines or the one shaping the entire vision.

He’s not boxed into one identity. Actor, director, writer—it’s all part of the same creative ecosystem he’s building.

And maybe that’s why people are so drawn to him. There’s a sense that he’s not just chasing fame or clinging to a breakout role. He’s exploring, experimenting, and inviting audiences along for the ride.

The Storrie Era Is Here

If there’s one thing we can say with confidence, it’s this: Connor Storrie is in his moment—but he’s also building something bigger than a moment.

He’s an artist who clearly loves being in the orbit of creativity, whether that means stepping into character or crafting an entirely new world from scratch. And the best part? He’s not asking for permission to do it.

So whether you first fell for him on screen or you’re just now discovering his work behind the camera, one thing’s certain:

The Storrie era is just getting started—and we’re more than happy to be along for the ride.