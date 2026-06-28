Storrie’s Dark Side: The Rising Star Embracing Psychological Thrillers

For many viewers, Connor Storrie will forever be linked to Ilya, the character that launched a thousand social media edits, endless discussions, and more than a few daydreams. His breakout performance in Heated Rivalry turned him into one of the most talked about young actors in queer television almost overnight.

But if you thought Storrie planned on spending the next few years coasting on that success, think again.

The 26-year-old actor seems determined to keep audiences guessing, and honestly, that may be the most exciting thing about him.

While fans eagerly await his feature film debut in Transaction Planet, Storrie has quietly been building a surprisingly eclectic body of work that shows he’s interested in far more than playing the handsome romantic lead.

Back in April, he caught fans off guard with the release of the short film The Ginger Eater. The project arrived with little fanfare and plenty of intrigue. For viewers already counting down the days until his next major role, it was an unexpected gift.

Then came June.

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Is Storrie Entering His Horror Era?

The actor released another short film, Coax (2024), and let’s just say nobody walked away from it feeling entirely comfortable.

Which, of course, appears to be the point.

Dark, unsettling, and packed with disturbing imagery, Coax quickly became the kind of project that leaves viewers thinking long after the credits roll.

One fan admitted, “Me, someone who’s never watched a horror movie and hates horror and being scared, watching all of this for the simple fact it was made by Connor Storrie. But man am I happy I did. This was a masterpiece and she was a phenomenal actress.”

Another viewer wrote, “Just when I think it can’t get any more unsettling, she goes and picks a fishing hook out of her throat.”

Meanwhile, one particularly thoughtful comment highlighted the film’s emotional impact: “I love that it’s dark yet extremely thought-provoking. A person who’s actually dealing with toxicity can watch this and actually in a crazy way feel uplift and maybe feel power to defeat and be ok.”

The reaction raises an interesting question. Is Storrie exploring a horror and thriller phase? If these recent projects are any indication, he certainly isn’t afraid to venture into darker territory.

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A New Face on Criminal Minds

As if short films weren’t enough, Storrie has also been popping up on Criminal Minds: Evolution.

The actor began a four-episode guest arc during Season 19, marking his first television role to air since becoming a breakout sensation through Heated Rivalry. Interestingly, the episodes were filmed before the hockey romance series premiered, making the timing feel like a fascinating look at a different stage of his career.

Perhaps the biggest surprise for fans?

No Russian accent.

After spending so much time associated with Ilya, viewers suddenly found themselves seeing Storrie in an entirely different light. The performance offered another reminder that he’s far more versatile than any one role.

The Heated Rivalry Future Looks Bright

Of course, nobody is forgetting Heated Rivalry.

Season 2 is expected to begin filming in the coming months, with Storrie reuniting with the cast as anticipation continues to build among fans of the series. Between convention appearances, interviews, fan events, and international travel, the cast has barely had a chance to sit still.

Yet even with another season on the horizon, Storrie appears focused on expanding his creative horizons wherever possible.

That may be the secret to his growing appeal.

Whether he’s charming audiences as Ilya, unsettling them with psychological horror, appearing in crime dramas, or earning enough industry attention to find his name submitted for Emmy consideration alongside some of entertainment’s biggest names, Connor Storrie continues to prove that he’s far more than television’s latest crush.

And if the past few months have taught us anything, it’s this: never assume you know what Connor Storrie is going to do next.