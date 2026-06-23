Connor Storrie as Hulkling? Marvel Fans Already Have a Vision

Connor Storrie in the Marvel universe? Count us in! Marvel fans are nothing if not passionate.

Sometimes they campaign for comic book accuracy. Sometimes they spend years predicting future storylines. And sometimes they collectively decide that a specific actor would be perfect for a role that has not even been officially announced.

The latest subject of fan casting fever? Connor Storrie.

The actor has recently found himself at the center of conversations about who should play Hulkling, one half of Marvel Comics’ most beloved young queer superhero couples.

And naturally, fans are already imagining what that could mean for Joe Locke’s Wiccan.

Why Hulkling Matters

For those unfamiliar with Marvel’s Young Avengers, Hulkling and Wiccan are not just another superhero pairing.

Billy Kaplan (Billy Maximoff in Agatha All Along), better known as Wiccan, and Teddy Altman, known as Hulkling, first appeared together in Young Avengers in 2005. Over the years, their relationship grew from teenage teammates into one of Marvel’s most celebrated LGBTQ+ romances.

In the comics, the pair eventually marry, becoming one of the publisher’s most enduring queer couples. That is why fans have been eagerly waiting to see whether Hulkling will eventually make his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After all, the foundation is already there.

Joe Locke made his MCU debut in Agatha All Along as Billy Maximoff, also known as Billy Kaplan and Wiccan. The series established the character’s queer identity and left fans excited about what comes next.

RELATED: Marvel Didn’t Write That Closet Line—Joe Locke Did.

Why Fans Keep Mentioning Connor

Enter Connor Storrie.

The actor has quickly become a popular choice among fans imagining who could bring Hulkling to life.

One supporter summed up their enthusiasm by writing, “As a Texas gay I want to see him in literally anything and everything.”

Another fan praised Connor’s acting abilities, saying, “I think if he was interested he would be amazing. He’s a fantastic actor with so much range and intensity. He would also probably love playing an alien and getting to be green.”

To be fair, playing a shape-shifting alien prince does sound like a pretty fun job description.

Not Everyone Agrees

Of course, no fan casting discussion is complete without debate.

Some fans love the idea of Storrie as Hulkling but have questions about how he would look alongside Locke on screen.

One commenter noted, “I like him as Hulkling. I don’t know if I like him opposite Joe Locke’s Wiccan though.”

Others pointed out that while Storrie is only a few years older than Locke, the two actors can appear to be at different stages of life depending on styling and presentation.

Still, many fans believe that costume design, makeup, and character development could easily bridge that gap if Marvel decided to go in that direction.

Could It Actually Happen?

At the moment, there is no official confirmation that Hulkling has been cast, let alone that Connor Storrie is involved.

But that has not stopped fans from dreaming about a future where one of Marvel’s most iconic LGBTQ+ couples finally appears on screen together.

Would Storrie make a convincing Hulkling?

Could he and Joe Locke recreate the magic that comic book readers have loved for two decades?

For now, it remains firmly in the realm of fan casting.

Still, stranger things have happened in the MCU.

And if Marvel is listening, fans have already made their pick.