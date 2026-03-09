Connor Storrie Is Built Like a Greek God — And Hollywood Knows It

There are attractive actors… and then there’s Connor Storrie.

In his latest photoshoot, Storrie quite literally looks like he walked out of a marble temple somewhere in ancient Greece. Chiseled jaw, sculpted torso, and that effortless confidence that makes photographers work overtime — the Heated Rivalry star has once again left fans collectively clutching their pearls.

The internet’s reaction? Predictably thirsty.

And honestly, fair.

But Storrie isn’t just serving looks. He’s having a serious moment in Hollywood — and the industry is clearly paying attention.

A Major Win for Heated Rivalry

At the 2026 GLAAD Media Awards, Heated Rivalry took home Outstanding New TV Series, a victory many fans felt was long overdue.

The sports drama didn’t just deliver romance and tension — it helped push queer storytelling into arenas where representation has historically been… let’s say complicated. The show resonated deeply with LGBTQ audiences, especially viewers who saw pieces of their own coming-out journeys reflected on screen.

And at the center of it all? Storrie.

His performance helped turn the series into a cultural conversation — proving queer sports stories can be emotional, messy, and deeply human.

From Restaurant Shifts to Magazine Covers

The wildest part of Storrie’s rise is how fast it happened.

In a recent interview with VMAN, the 26-year-old actor reflected on the whirlwind shift from working restaurant jobs to becoming one of the most talked-about names in entertainment.

Today, his magazine covers sell out before they even hit shelves — which, if you’ve seen the photos, is hardly surprising.

Sure, the physique gets attention. And yes, the camera clearly loves him. But what truly makes Storrie stand out is the energy he brings both on and off screen. There’s a warmth and authenticity that leaps beyond the glossy pages.

Fans don’t just admire the image — they connect with the person behind it.

What’s Next for Storrie?

If the rumor mill is to be believed, Storrie’s next chapter could be a major one.

The actor is reportedly being eyed for Separate Rooms, directed by Luca Guadagnino and rumored to co-star Léa Seydoux. The role was previously linked to Josh O’Connor before he stepped away from the project.

There’s also chatter about another beloved booktok favorite: The Song of Achilles. While nothing has been confirmed, fans online have already begun campaigning to see Storrie take on the mythic romance.

Honestly? We get it.

Because whether he’s dominating a screen, hosting Saturday Night Live, or casually breaking the internet with a photoshoot, one thing is clear:

Connor Storrie isn’t just having a moment.

He’s becoming a phenomenon.