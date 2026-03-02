Connor Storrie’s SNL Debut: The Moments We’re Still Laughing About

When Connor Storrie stepped onto the stage at Studio 8H for his Saturday Night Live debut, fans already had a feeling it was going to be something special. The actor and comedian—best known for his wildly entertaining series Heated Rivalry—arrived with confidence, chaos, and the exact kind of weird comedic energy that thrives on Saturday Night Live.

Even before the episode aired, a teaser promo hinted that Storrie was about to deliver a memorable night. And honestly? He absolutely did. Between accents, throwback characters, hockey cameos, and a sketch that left him literally losing his clothes, it was a debut full of hilarious surprises.

Here are some of our favorite Storrie moments from the night.

1. The Accent-Off That Started It All

Fans got their first taste of Storrie’s comedy style in the teaser promo released earlier in the week—and it immediately set the tone for the episode.

In the clip, Storrie goes head-to-head with James Austin Johnson in a full-on accent showdown. Not just one accent, either. Storrie jumps into character after character, clearly having way too much fun with it.

Connor Storrie gets in an accent duel in new SNL promo. pic.twitter.com/KAtOc1PFFO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 25, 2026

The energy of the whole thing feels delightfully chaotic—the exact vibe you want from an SNL promo. And if the goal was to get viewers excited about Storrie hosting? Mission accomplished.

2. That Wild Opening Monologue

The opening monologue is always a big moment for first-time hosts, and Storrie leaned right into what fans already love about him.

He kicked things off with a cheeky nod to Heated Rivalry and the audience that discovered him through the show.

“Some of you may have seen literally all of me on my show Heated Rivalry,” Connor joked. “It’s a show that has taught a lot of people about hockey, and it’s taught a lot of straight women that their sexuality is actually ‘gay guy.’”

The line landed exactly the way you’d hope—playful, confident, and perfectly aware of the fandom that helped get him there.

3. The Legendary “Broken Limbs” Stripper Sketch

The best sketch of the night might have arrived right at the end—and longtime fans knew exactly why.

Before his television career took off, Storrie spent time in Los Angeles’ niche clowning and improv scene. One of his most memorable characters from that era? A birthday stripper who gets hit by a car on the way to a gig but shows up anyway.

Naturally, he revived the character for the final sketch of the night. In the bit, Storrie shows up to a bachelorette party after being struck by a vehicle—still determined to perform.

The physical comedy is outrageous, awkward, and completely ridiculous in the best possible way. Honestly, it felt like watching a piece of Storrie’s comedy origin story play out on the SNL stage.

4. Olympic Hockey Legends Crash the Party

One of the night’s coolest surprises came when members of the U.S. Olympic hockey teams appeared on stage wearing their gold medals.

Joining Connor were Megan Keller, Hilary Knight, and brothers Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes.

The moment had extra context behind it: the women’s team had recently declined an invitation from former president Donald Trump to appear at a State of the Union event after he joked about inviting only the women’s team to avoid problems.

Seeing the athletes show up on SNL instead? That felt like a pretty iconic cameo.

5. The “Car Song” Sketch

Even the sketches that didn’t air live ended up becoming fan favorites!

One standout was the “Car Song” sketch, which was later released online. In it, Connor plays a redheaded, evil, traumatized CEO delivering an intense monologue over a dance beat.

Meanwhile, Veronika Slowikowska and Jane Wickline sing about the increasingly complicated design of car door handles.

The sketch escalates in true Storrie fashion. At one point, his clothes literally get ripped off by a car door handle, leaving him shouting while completely nude…Well, almost.

Between the absurd premise and Storrie’s commitment to the bit, it’s the kind of sketch fans immediately replayed online–including us.

6. The Emotional Ending Fans Loved

The sweetest moment of the night didn’t come from a sketch at all.

As the show wrapped, Connor stood on stage surrounded by friends and collaborators—including his Heated Rivalry co-star Hudson Williams, who also appeared in a skating sketch (thanks for the Heated Rivalry reference writers).





During Connor’s closing monologue, Hudson hugged him while Storrie appeared visibly emotional and overwhelmed after completing his first time hosting SNL.

Also celebrating with him were friends and collaborators including Robbie GK, Rachel Reid, Jacob Tierney, Emma Mackey, Molly Gordon, and Simone Ashley, who are set to appear alongside Storrie in Gordon’s upcoming A24 comedy PEAKED.

It was the perfect ending to a chaotic, funny, and genuinely joyful debut.

The Bottom Line: Storrie Was Born for Studio 8H

Hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time is a huge moment for any performer—but Storrie handled it like someone who’s been waiting for this stage his whole career.

From clowning throwbacks to chaotic sketches and emotional moments with friends, the night proved one thing very clearly:

Connor Storrie belongs in Studio 8H.