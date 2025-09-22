Red carpet season is always good for a little glamour, but this year, we were especially thrilled to see Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story star Cooper Koch strut his stuff. The Emmy-nominated actor made his return at the 2025 Emmy Awards, where he was up for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for his role as Erik Menendez.

While Koch ultimately didn’t snag the trophy (Stephen Graham took it home for Adolescence), he still delivered one of the most heartwarming moments of the night—thanks to a touching message from Lyle Menendez himself.

Before hitting the carpet, Koch shared with Entertainment Weekly what Lyle had told him:

“He said to me, ‘For so many, what you brilliantly portrayed is their reality. The goal is not accolades. The goal is to bring awareness. We are stronger together. Love you, brother.’” To which Koch simply smiled and said, “Isn’t that so sweet?”

It’s not the first time Koch has spoken fondly about the brothers, who are currently serving life sentences and were recently denied parole. With warmth and hope in his voice, he explained:

“It’s very common for it to not go your way the first time, and they will have another chance sooner rather than later. So I’m just continuing to keep my fingers crossed and hope for the best and send them lots of love. Especially also their family and all of their supporters too.”

Even though he didn’t leave with an Emmy, Koch’s attitude was nothing short of golden. “I’ve already won a thousand times over,” he told reporters. “So I’m just so happy to be here and I’m gonna go have a great night.” Honestly? That’s the kind of energy we want to bottle up and carry into every Monday morning.

And if you’re worried that missing out on the statuette might slow him down—think again. Koch has officially joined the cast of Luca Guadagnino’s new Amazon MGM Studios film Artificial, starring alongside Yura Borisov and (deep breath) Andrew Garfield. While Koch’s role is still hush-hush, the film will dive into the 2023 OpenAI saga that saw CEO Sam Altman fired and rehired in record time. Guadagnino behind the camera, Garfield in front of it, and Koch in the mix? Consider us sold.

From courtroom drama to cutting-edge sci-fi, Koch is proving he’s not just a one-role wonder. With his Emmy nod, his new project, and his ability to bring charm to every red carpet he touches, Cooper Koch is quickly becoming the actor we can’t take our eyes off.

He may not have the golden statue just yet, but let’s be real—this sexy, talented rising star is already walking tall into Hollywood’s future. And we’ll be watching, cheering, and swooning every step of the way.

