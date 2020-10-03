Cyndi Lauper Gives Us “Hope” With A Little Help From DJ Tracy Young

Cyndi Lauper has consistently been side by side with us on the front line of the fight for LGBTQ equality even co-founding True Colors United, which combats and educates on LGBTQ youth homelessness. Now however, Lauper is taking up a different type of battle. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect us all, Lauper has partnered up with Grammy winning DJ Tracy Young on a remix of her latest single, the appropriately titled “Hope”.

Lauper recently premiered the remix to the single on Channel Q‘s The Morning Beat with AJ Gibson and Mikalah Gordon, talking to the duo about her new single and how she is doing her part to continue to affect change. Of the single she said that the inspiration for the track was simple “we all need hope right now. A lot of people are feeling pretty down…it’s very difficult for people. I felt like what would make people feel better? Singing dancing, and let them know that they cannot give up-don’t give up”

As for working with Young again, that was simply a no-brainer. “I think that was Tracy did was open everything up and give it a new life. I did do some overdubs for her, I used to do that stuff with Junior Vasquez all the time. I used to do that stuff in the 90’s, we would just go in and re-sing it, just different.”

A consistently ally for the LGBTQ community. Lauper said of the upcoming election “Listen, I can’t tell anyone who to vote for, but you gotta vote because when you vote, you’re voting for someone who’s going to represent you, who’s going to help you… you want to vote for someone who understands your situation and has done things already to help.”

Cyndi Lauper-Hope (Tracy Young Hopeful Mix) is available on Spotify & all streaming services