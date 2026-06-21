Daddy Day Vibes + Banana Baller + More Eye Candy

Happy Daddy Day! Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Banana baller Ben Parker, who had a situation.



Terrell Carter got to work:



Ricky Martin turned up the heat:

Comedian Matteo Lane knows a moment when it happens:

Ralph Alexander doesn’t need a caption:

Grant Knoche kept watch:

Dani Garrido has a hat and isn’t afraid to use it:

Daddy Day Vibes + NYC Summer + Pose And Ponder

Kevin Davis served up dapper daddy vibes on Father’s Day:

Dr. Gideon Johnson’s Juneteenth message:

Airawat paused to ponder in North Kolkata:

Patrick McDonald got his hose out:

Shomari Francis was all smiles in the morning sun:

Elliot Norris looking lean in Paris:

Chris Meyer having a New York City summer: