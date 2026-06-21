Daddy Day Vibes + Banana Baller + More Eye Candy

Happy Daddy Day! Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Banana baller Ben Parker, who had a situation.
Terrell Carter got to work:
Ricky Martin turned up the heat:
Comedian Matteo Lane knows a moment when it happens:
Ralph Alexander doesn’t need a caption:
Grant Knoche kept watch:
Dani Garrido has a hat and isn’t afraid to use it:
Daddy Day Vibes + NYC Summer + Pose And Ponder
Kevin Davis served up dapper daddy vibes on Father’s Day:
Dr. Gideon Johnson’s Juneteenth message:
Airawat paused to ponder in North Kolkata:
Patrick McDonald got his hose out:
Shomari Francis was all smiles in the morning sun:
Elliot Norris looking lean in Paris:
Chris Meyer having a New York City summer: