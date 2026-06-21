Daddy Day Vibes + Banana Baller + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published Jun 21, 2026

|

Updated Jun 21, 2026

google preferred source badge dark

Daddy day vibes and more InstaHunks

Happy Daddy Day! Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Banana baller Ben Parker, who had a situation.

Parker

Terrell Carter got to work:

Terrell
Ricky Martin turned up the heat:

RickyM 1

Comedian Matteo Lane knows a moment when it happens:

Matteo 1

Ralph Alexander doesn’t need a caption:

Every day is daddy day with Ralph Alexander

Grant Knoche kept watch:

Grant

Dani Garrido has a hat and isn’t afraid to use it:

DaniG

Daddy Day Vibes + NYC Summer + Pose And Ponder

Kevin Davis served up dapper daddy vibes on Father’s Day:

Kevin Davis served up daddy day vibes

Dr. Gideon Johnson’s Juneteenth message:

gideon

Airawat paused to ponder in North Kolkata:

Airawat

Patrick McDonald got his hose out:

PatrickM

Shomari Francis was all smiles in the morning sun:

Shomari 1

Elliot Norris looking lean in Paris:

Elliott

Chris Meyer having a New York City summer:

ChrisM

 

Leave a Comment