Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds + Bold In Blue + More InstaHunks

| By

Dan Reynolds rocked it shirtless for the fans

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week, starting with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds rocking out shirtless for the fans.

Sebastian can seriously rock a ‘stache:

Dino

Sterling Walker got his Pride on in Palm Springs:

SterlingW

Logan understood the assignment:

Logan

Gustavo Naspolini was craving a popsicle:

GustavoN

LV was bold in blue:

LV

Fran Tomas insisted it was still summer:

FanT

Matt Sabatino took a walk:

MattS

Joel Wieneke served some side-eye:

JoelW

Antonio wore white pants (and no one was mad):

Antonio

Max Souza kept it chill:

Kevin Davis has a red jumper and he’s not afraid to wear it:

KevinD

Chase was caught between the ocean breeze and a few bad ideas:

ChaseC

BOOTS co-stars Kieron Moore and Max Parker posed for a pic (this writer esp likes the canteen):

BOOTS

Leave a Comment