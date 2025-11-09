Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds + Bold In Blue + More InstaHunks

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week, starting with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds rocking out shirtless for the fans.
Sebastian can seriously rock a ‘stache:
Sterling Walker got his Pride on in Palm Springs:
Logan understood the assignment:
Gustavo Naspolini was craving a popsicle:
LV was bold in blue:
Fran Tomas insisted it was still summer:
Matt Sabatino took a walk:
Joel Wieneke served some side-eye:
Antonio wore white pants (and no one was mad):
Max Souza kept it chill:
Kevin Davis has a red jumper and he’s not afraid to wear it:
Chase was caught between the ocean breeze and a few bad ideas:
BOOTS co-stars Kieron Moore and Max Parker posed for a pic (this writer esp likes the canteen):