‘Imagine’ A Whole Concert with Shirtless Dan Reynolds

I mean, the music is fun, but this is enough for me to promptly buy a ticket to his next concert.

Imagine Dragons frontman, Dan Reynolds, has treated fans to another slew of shirtless photos after the band’s latest show in Rio.

From what I understand, this is a common occurrence – not that anyone is complaining. Woof! Look at those biceps and back muscles! It’s the total package, really, as the front is just as good and his face card never declines!

Imagine Dragons is on tour promoting their sixth album, Loom, which debuted at #22 in June 2024. The Grammy Award winning group has numerous platinum albums and singles including ‘Radioactive,’ ‘Believer,’ ‘Thunder’ and ‘Enemy.’

Reynolds, age 37, and Imagine Dragons as a whole have been steadfast supporters of cancer research, human rights campaigns and gay rights organizations.

So, I appreciate the music, the philanthropy and the body! Keep it coming, Dan!