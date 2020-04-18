Daniel Newman Says “Put A Ring On It” And He’ll Bottom

In case anyone wanted to know, this former Walking Dead star is throwing his info out for the world to see.

Daniel Newman is no stranger to the good ol’ thirst trap. In fact, he’s become known for sharing suggestive content on the internet since coming out as bisexual back in 2017. But this time, the actor isn’t sharing a suggestive photo. Instead, he posted an upfront tweet about his sexual preferences.

The info sharing started when Newman responded to an 8:30 AM EST tweet by entertainment news editor Daniel Falconer. A Twitter user then asked Newman if the actor had stayed up late or woken up early. Newman responded with a joke that he’s a bot and the Twitter user replied back “Bot(tom).” That then led to a quick, “Nah” response from Newman before following up with his very public announcement.

Are you still awake or did you wake up early? — ppdannybear (@ppdanny) April 9, 2020

Bot(tom) 😉 — Disgruntled Jarhead (@DingoDawgUSMC) April 9, 2020

Nah — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) April 9, 2020

I’m a TOP. I’m too lazy to bottom! Lol. Maybe if I got married. But I’m also always super attracted to Tops so I guess whoever is strong enough and can pin down the other wins that night 😏🤼‍♂️🍆🍑 https://t.co/YldFCToRbF — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) April 9, 2020

This is the first time that news sources have heard from Newman since he went to the emergency room for COVID-19 symptoms. At the time, he was unable to get tested. It’s good to know that he’s feeling better enough to joke around with strangers online. He’s even willing to put himself out there like never before. And again, this is a man who’s used to putting himself out there.

Jokes aside, we’re glad to hear from Daniel Newman again. And we’re sure there are Walking Dead and/or Newman fans who are glad to hear of his latest confession.