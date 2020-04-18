HOT

After Boasting About Kindness For Years, Ellen DeGeneres' Past Is Seemingly Catching Up With Her

The "RuPaul's Drag Race" S2 Winner Explains Why He's Stepping Away From the Spotlight

Tom Brady Says Rob Gronkowski's Package Is 'Amazing'

Prison Lovers Marry After Serving Their Sentences

Daniel Newman Says “Put A Ring On It” And He’ll Bottom

Image via Instagram @danielnewman_

In case anyone wanted to know, this former Walking Dead star is throwing his info out for the world to see.

Daniel Newman is no stranger to the good ol’ thirst trap. In fact, he’s become known for sharing suggestive content on the internet since coming out as bisexual back in 2017. But this time, the actor isn’t sharing a suggestive photo. Instead, he posted an upfront tweet about his sexual preferences.

The info sharing started when Newman responded to an 8:30 AM EST tweet by entertainment news editor Daniel Falconer. A Twitter user then asked Newman if the actor had stayed up late or woken up early. Newman responded with a joke that he’s a bot and the Twitter user replied back “Bot(tom).” That then led to a quick, “Nah” response from Newman before following up with his very public announcement.

“I’m a TOP. I’m too lazy to bottom!” Newman wrote. “Lol. Maybe if I got married. But I’m also always super attracted to Tops so I guess whoever is strong enough and can pin down the other wins that night.”

This is the first time that news sources have heard from Newman since he went to the emergency room for COVID-19 symptoms. At the time, he was unable to get tested. It’s good to know that he’s feeling better enough to joke around with strangers online. He’s even willing to put himself out there like never before. And again, this is a man who’s used to putting himself out there.

View this post on Instagram

I hate when I cut my nails too short!

A post shared by DANIEL NEWMAN (@danielnewman_) on

View this post on Instagram

Messy room!!

A post shared by DANIEL NEWMAN (@danielnewman_) on

Jokes aside, we’re glad to hear from Daniel Newman again. And we’re sure there are Walking Dead and/or Newman fans who are glad to hear of his latest confession.

