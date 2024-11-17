After placing fifth on Survivor Mexico in 2022, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and OnlyFans content creator David Ortega has gone on to manage his swimwear line Persuid and still continues to wow his more than 700K followers on Instagram with his highly toned abs and smoldering hot looks. Let’s catch up on all things David Ortega, shall we?

The model and actor is not afraid to show off his hard work from hours in the gym, which is greatly highlighted by his tiny, and thankfully tight, swim trunks from his very own brand Persuid!

Spoken like a truly successful businessman, David says:

”I’ve learned to take chances and do new things. Growth and comfort cannot co-exist.”

David is no stranger to sharing his fitness journey with his fans, often posting gym photos that highlight his dedication. In an interview with Televisa, he revealed that he dedicates 2 to 3 hours to his workouts to keep his physique in top shape.

His commitment to staying fit has certainly paid off, leaving him with a physique that his fans and followers are always looking forward to seeing on their feeds.

Just recently, David Ortega was recently recognized with the ‘Mexicano Triunfador’ award by Senator Miguel Ángel Mancera, the Senate of the Republic, and other influential collaborators. In an Instagram post, David thanked them saying (translated from Spanish):

”I am very pleased and grateful to you for so much affection, for letting me motivate you with a positive message in your lives, but most of all, for gifting me your time and walking with me on this journey. Love u all.”

The 36-year-old is wise beyond his years often using his stunning physique to promote his swimwear brand. If that bod doesn’t get sales, then I don’t know what will (okay, maybe the great designs).

Go check out some of David’s best pics, in his own swimwear line, on the Gram down below:

