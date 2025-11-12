‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Brings Back Meryl, Anne, Emily & Stanley

Gird Your Loins, Darlings!

Did somebody say cerulean blue is back? Nearly two decades after Miranda Priestly made us all question our sweater choices, 20th Century Studios has dropped the first teaser trailer and poster for The Devil Wears Prada 2—and the gay gasps could be heard from coast to coast.

The Icons Return

Fashion’s fiercest foursome is back, baby. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are reuniting as Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel—proof that chic never goes out of style.

This time around, they’re returning to the polished chaos of Runway magazine and the glittering streets of New York City for another stylish showdown. Whether Andy’s traded in her sensible heels for designer stilettos or Miranda’s still making assistants cry before breakfast, we’re ready for every high-heeled moment. Let’s see the trailer.

A New Generation of Drama

Director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna—the dream team behind the original—are back, too, along with producer Wendy Finerman. But this sequel isn’t just nostalgia couture.

A fresh lineup joins the catwalk, including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley (Bridgerton), Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Caleb Hearon, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora (yes, our Fire Island fave!). Also returning: Tracie Thoms as Lily and Tibor Feldman as Irv.

It’s giving drama, it’s giving glam, it’s giving Runway 2.0.

What to Expect

While details of the plot are being kept under wraps tighter than a sample-size Valentino gown, expect a story that dives into how fashion—and media—have evolved since 2006. From influencer culture to AI stylists, there’s no shortage of modern absurdity for Miranda to cut down with one icy glance.

And if we’re lucky, maybe we’ll even get a cameo from a certain blue sweater.

Bottom Line

The Devil Wears Prada 2 struts exclusively into theaters on May 1, 2026. And if this sequel gives us even one more Miranda eyebrow raise, one more Tucci one-liner, or one more Emily Blunt breakdown in the Paris rain—then, as Miranda would say… That’s all.