DJ Jack Chang Creates Hilarious Jobs For Himself Amid Everything Being Canceled

DJ Jack Chang, an internationally known DJ with quite the resume under his belt, is finding the humor in everything being canceled for him as he remains in quarantine.

His profession, like many others, have been hit the hardest as many have had to resort to doing their sets from the comfort of their own homes (unless you decide to spin at a random house party in Hell’s Kitchen in the middle of a worldwide pandemic and then make an “apology” video over it).

It’s a vastly different reality for Jack and many others in his industry who are doing the best they can to provide their fans with something truly entertaining to enjoy while they remain stuck inside.

Jack could also double as a comedian based on the hilarious Coronavirus related memes that he’s created. He envisions himself as many legendary characters from television and film as a way find side hustles where the results are nothing short of absolutely hysterical to witness.

From Consuela on Family Guy to Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge, Jack has provided a much needed laugh for many amid a very difficult time.

Here they are:

