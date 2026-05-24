Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo Ends 13 Year Marriage, Comes Out as Gay

Beartooth‘s founder and lead singer Caleb Shomo has come out as gay.

Caleb Shomo, age 33, founded Beartooth in 2012. Also comprised by Oshie Bichar, Connor Denis, Zach Huston and Will Deely, the rock band has released five Top 40 albums including two #1s on the Hard Rock chart.

Despite prepping for their next big album release, Caleb took to Instagram last night, May 23, to let fans know that he had a very personal announcement. He said:

There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding my personal life as of late and I feel compelled to set the record straight before it affects those I love any further. I am a proudly gay man. This is something I’ve been unpacking and reckoning with in my life for quite some time now. It’s been difficult to navigate the feelings surrounding the subject and figure out what to do with this fact. When it comes to my art/Beartooth, I have always strived to chase who I am in the deepest part of my soul from album to album. As you could gather if you’ve followed the band at all in the earlier years, there are 4 very self-deprecating albums about exploring my religious upbringing, depression, self-hatred, self-loathing and hopelessness. I am grateful for all these albums, yet feel embarrassed at times that I wouldn’t allow myself to really dig up the roots for so long.

Obviously, love and light from all of us here at Instinct Magazine, but Caleb Shomo coming out as gay brings up a lot of interesting talking points. We continue to see this theme of people struggling with their sexuality, resulting in depression and feeling like they’re wasting their life away. If only we lived in a society where people still didn’t feel the need to stay in the closet for fear of repercussions.

Also, this continues to show the public that gay doesn’t always equate feminine. We come in all shapes, sizes, colors, personalities and preferences. Caleb Shomo is a masculine rock star with several charting songs on the Christian Rock chart. And he’s gay!

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His wife of 13 years released a statement of her own showing him support while confirming that their marriage is over.

Are You Excited for This New Era of Beartooth?

Beartooth recently switched labels from Red Bull to Fearless and the award-winning band’s next album, Pure Ecstasy, is slated to debut August 28, 2026. Here’s wishing the entire team loads of success going into this next adventure.

And Caleb, a brand-new world awaits you. Here’s hoping you find so much peace and happiness.

Source: Entertainment Weekly