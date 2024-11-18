“Hi, welcome to gay week,” says Sean Teale in this week’s episode of Doctor Odyssey, titled ‘Oh, Daddy.’

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @doctorodyssey (Instagram)

ABC’s Doctor Odyssey is setting sail with a ship full of sizzling gay passengers, all spiced up with a splash of queer drama! Starring Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson, this show promises a voyage packed with excitement and intrigue paired with a fabulous guest list that includes John Stamos, Cheyenne Jackson, John Sibilly, and drag queen Bob/ Caldwell Tidicue.

Photo Credit: @doctorodyssey

Advertisement

RELATED: Interviews: This All-Star Cast Shines In Netflix’s New Summer Rom-Com

The fresh new show, which premiered to an impressive 16.5 million viewers, introduced audiences to Doctor Max Bankman (Jackson) and nurses Avery Morgan (Soo) and Tristan Silva (Teale). From the looks of it, both Silva and Bankman have romantic feelings for Nurse Morgan, setting up a classic love triangle that’s sure to captivate viewers for a couple of seasons. Audiences were pleasantly surprised when the trio got down to business and spiced things up with a steamy male-female-male threesome aboard The Odyssey. Granted, this is still a network show, so the scene was stretched to its maximum with carefully-curated (and most likely choreographed) makeout moments. But hey, if you leave it to your imagination, it’s safe to say the three went all in on some good, fun, and cheeky moments, right?

Advertisement

RELATED: Glee’ Hottie Chord Overstreet Is Glistening Shirtless in ‘Doctor Odyssey’

I’m guessing three is a lucky number for The Odyssey crew, because not only was there a threesome on board, but there was also a throuple–a gay throuple to be exact–more on this later. In the episode, ‘Oh Daddy,’ the ship gets “commandeered by several hundred gay men” according to Captain Robert Massey (played by Don Johnson) who is busy brushing up on his gay lingo, along with the rest of the crew, in preparation for their new guests, because everyone on board that ship has to know the language! Yay for inclusivity!

New clip from Doctor Odyssey episode 7 “Oh, Daddy”. Tristan describes himself as a “twunk” #DoctorOdyssey pic.twitter.com/bhSrjDzHoG — Sean Teale Fan (@SeanTeale_fan) November 14, 2024

Advertisement

This episode featured an intense round table discussion on gay lingo that’s perfect for everyday use—and what better way to learn it than by applying it to yourself, right? So, when Captain Massey was asked what Max is, he confidently replied, “This is an easy one… DADDY.” And as the captain wisely puts it, “Daddies are in.” We also picked up some new terms, like “Wolf,” which refers to someone who’s “lean, muscular, and a little hairy.”

RELATED:Who Knew John Stamos Would Know How To Cuddle A Man?

Later, we find out why Captain Massey was so determined to learn the lingo—his hot gay brother Craig (John Stamos) was coming aboard with his partner… or should we say, one third of the throuple? The captain welcomes his brother Craig, along with his partner Bryan (Cheyenne Jackson), but not before introducing their other partner Riley (John Sibilly)!

Advertisement

First impressions are everything, and the captain is visibly surprised, but also very welcoming to the trio of handsome men boarding his luxury ship so he gives the throuple a warm hug as a welcoming gesture. Can’t say I didn’t feel giddy seeing Cheyenne Jackson give John Stamos a sweet little peck on the cheek, no favoritisms here, but what a moment!

Gay week would not be complete without a performance from Craig’s favorite drag queen Marsha (Bob/Caldwell Tidicue) who lip syncs to queer queen Chappell Roan’s ‘HOT TO GO.’

Advertisement

The next and final episode of the season, titled ‘Quenchers,’ premieres on November 21. But if you’re eager to see how gay week went down, you can catch the episode on Hulu. New episodes air on Thursdays on ABC and on Fridays on Hulu.