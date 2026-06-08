Dodgers Permanently Honor LGBTQ+ Legends Glenn Burke and Billy Bean

The Los Angeles Dodgers are making sure two groundbreaking figures in LGBTQ+ sports history are never forgotten.

The team recently unveiled a permanent memorial honoring Glenn Burke and Billy Bean, two former Dodgers players whose impact extended far beyond the baseball diamond. Located near center field at Dodger Stadium, the installation gives fans an opportunity to learn about two men who helped push the sport toward greater visibility and inclusion.

According to Out Sports, friends and family members of both Burke and Bean were in attendance for the special event, making the occasion both a celebration and a tribute.

Two Players Who Changed Baseball History

For many LGBTQ+ sports fans, Glenn Burke and Billy Bean represent courage, authenticity, and perseverance.

Burke made history as the first Major League Baseball player to publicly come out as gay. Although he played for the Dodgers and later the Oakland Athletics during the 1970s, he did not publicly discuss his sexuality until a 1982 interview after his playing career had ended.

Today, Burke’s legacy is remembered not only for breaking barriers but also for something surprisingly familiar to millions of people around the world.

According to Britannica, Burke is credited with helping popularize the high five. The famous moment occurred on October 2, 1977, when Dodgers player Dusty Baker hit his 30th home run of the season. As Baker approached home plate, Burke raised his hand and Baker slapped it in celebration. Moments later, Burke hit a home run of his own and received the same greeting.

Burke passed away in 1995, at 42 from complications due to AIDS. Decades later, it remains one of the most recognizable celebratory gestures in sports and everyday life.

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Remembering Billy Bean

Billy Bean’s path was different but equally significant.

A former Major League Baseball outfielder, Bean publicly came out in 1999, three years after retiring from professional baseball. He became only the second MLB player to do so publicly.

Bean briefly played for the Dodgers in 1989 before later becoming one of the most influential LGBTQ+ advocates in professional sports.

In 2014, Major League Baseball hired him as its first Ambassador for Inclusion. He later became Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, helping create a more welcoming environment throughout the sport.

Bean continued that work until his death in 2024 following a battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was 60 years old.

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More Than a Memorial

What makes this tribute particularly meaningful is that it recognizes two men whose stories were not always celebrated during their playing careers.

Professional sports have changed dramatically over the past several decades, but those changes did not happen on their own. They happened because people like Burke and Bean were willing to be visible, tell their stories, and help create opportunities for those who would come after them.

That is why this memorial matters.

It is not simply about honoring former players. It is about recognizing the role LGBTQ+ athletes have played in shaping the game and ensuring future generations know their contributions.

A Lasting Legacy at Dodger Stadium

Every year, millions of fans walk through Dodger Stadium to cheer for their favorite players and celebrate unforgettable moments.

Now, among those stories are Glenn Burke and Billy Bean.

Their names, their journeys, and their contributions have become a permanent part of the Dodgers’ history.

For LGBTQ+ baseball fans, it is a reminder that they have always belonged in the game. And for everyone else, it is an opportunity to learn about two pioneers whose impact reached far beyond the scoreboard.

Some legacies deserve a permanent place in the stadium. Glenn Burke and Billy Bean have certainly earned theirs.