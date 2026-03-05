‘Dona Beja’: Gay Nude Scene That Will Leave You Thirsty

If you haven’t yet stumbled upon Dona Beja, the steamy Brazilian drama on HBO Max, it’s time to get on the bandwagon. The show, set in the rigidly oppressive 19th century Minas Gerais, has sparked a whirl of conversation for one juicy reason: a sizzling garden nude scene featuring two men. Yes, you read that right. A gay nude scene. On HBO Max.

Now, before you start forming your opinions based on the period drama setting, let’s talk about the juicy stuff that’s got everyone talking: Fortunato Sampaio, played by João Villa, struggles in secret with his homosexuality while navigating societal pressures. Despite being engaged to Siá Boa (Rita Pereira) for all the wrong reasons—think: convenience and societal expectations, not love—Fortunato embarks on passionate, forbidden love affairs with men. And in the latest batch of episodes, released on 2 March, he finds himself giving in to temptation in a scene that you can’t unsee. I mean, who doesn’t love a good garden rendezvous, right?

The Struggle is Real (But Sexy)

Fortunato’s character doesn’t just offer a steamy escape. His journey is a vivid portrayal of the repression that so many LGBTQ+ people faced throughout history, and for some, still face today. The secrecy, the repression, the constant battle with identity—all while trying to maintain an image of social respectability—rings all too familiar. It’s a narrative of internalized struggle that keeps viewers glued to the screen, hoping for more moments of liberation. And let’s face it, those moments are what keep us coming back for more.

A Historical Drama With Heart, and a Whole Lot of Drama

But Dona Beja isn’t just about Fortunato’s secret affairs. It’s about the unraveling lives of all the characters caught in the web of 19th-century society, where power, wealth, and social status are paramount. Enter Ana Jacinta (Grazi Massafera), whose life is completely upended when she’s kidnapped and assaulted by a powerful official. She then reinvents herself as the infamous and cunning Dona Beja, the mastermind behind a high-end brothel that becomes the epicenter of power and influence. It’s juicy, it’s raw, and it’s got layers of intrigue. Honestly, it’s the perfect show for anyone who’s ever wanted a little historical drama with a side of risqué.

Why You Should Watch Dona Beja

You’ll find yourself deeply invested in the struggles of Fortunato, not just because of the hot scenes (though, let’s be real, that garden moment is chef’s kiss), but because his narrative reflects so much of the LGBTQ+ experience across history. There’s an undeniable connection between past and present struggles, and it makes his character one you’ll want to root for—if only for him to finally live his truth. You’ll also appreciate the rich cultural backdrop of Brazil, which, despite being set in the 1800s, speaks to modern-day issues. The show is bold, raw, and unapologetically sexy, with characters you’ll want to see more of. Who can resist a character who challenges societal norms while looking absolutely fabulous doing it?

If you haven’t yet tuned in, Dona Beja is streaming on HBO Max, and with 25 episodes already available, there’s plenty to binge. You’ve got until 23 March 2026 to catch all 40 episodes—so don’t miss out on this whirlwind of passion, drama, and a whole lot of history. Trust us, you won’t regret it.

