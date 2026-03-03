Kit Harington: Do We Love His Abs or His Ass More?

Kit Harington is back in the spotlight, and let’s just say, the man is giving us more than enough reasons to swoon. From his iconic role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones to his steamy performance in Industry, Kit’s got us glued to our screens. But now, it’s not just his acting that’s making us weak in the knees. Oh no. It’s his latest gym photo that’s got everyone talking—and we can’t decide: is the front or the back the real showstopper?

So Do We Like the Front or the Back More?

First, let’s talk about that front. Kit’s showing off a set of abs that could probably slice through diamonds. He’s casually rocking those gray sweatpants that cling in all the right ways, and let’s not forget that grin. But while we’re all marveling at his sculpted torso (who wouldn’t?), it’s Kit’s other side that we really need to discuss.

Now the bare ass moment from a year ago. That’s right! In Industry, Kit gave us a full view of his back end as he struts around the pool, offering up a cheeky peek at his backside just about to wrap a towel around his waist. The man knows exactly what he’s doing. And let’s just say, if abs are the appetizer, that ass is the main course. Chef’s kiss.

Abs, Biceps, and Bare Ass: Kit Harington Knows How to Keep Us Thirsty

So, which do we prefer? The front, with those abs and biceps? Or the back, where we’re practically begging for a better view of that perfect ass making us rethink all of our life choices? Honestly, why even choose? Because one thing’s for sure—Kit Harington has us wrapped around his finger, front and back.

Kit, if you’re reading this… more, please. We’re ready to worship every inch of you—front, back, and everything in between.