Doug Jones’ Gay Son Is Proud of His Dad. Find Out Why.

Losing an election is never easy, especially when you’ve spent an entire year fighting for something you believe in. But Doug Jones may have come away with something far more meaningful than a political victory: knowing his son is proud of him.

Following his gubernatorial election defeat in Alabama, Jones received a touching message from his gay son, Carson, who took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to both his parents.

And honestly, this is the kind of family support we love to see.

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A Son Who Couldn’t Be Prouder

Addressing his mom and dad, Carson reflected on the year-long campaign, acknowledging that although they didn’t get the result they had hoped for, his parents had accomplished something worth celebrating.

The young Jones praised their willingness to travel across Alabama, visit communities that candidates don’t typically prioritize, and take the time to hear people’s concerns, hopes, and dreams.

Carson pointed out that his parents knew the odds weren’t necessarily in their favor, but they still believed Alabama deserved a genuine choice and a better future.

“Most people are lucky to make history once,” he wrote, before explaining how his parents had spent the past year making history in their own way.

But perhaps the most touching part of his message was his simple declaration: “Proud is an understatement.”

Carson also acknowledged how difficult the election outcome must have been for his parents, particularly knowing how much the result meant for the state and the people they had spent so much time connecting with.

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Losing the Election, But Not What Matters

Of course, the campaign wasn’t all serious political discussions and long days on the road. Carson also reminisced about the lighter moments, including heated strategy debates, laughing over ridiculous AI-generated memes, and all the experiences they shared as a family.

He admitted that the past year wasn’t exactly the fun adventure they might have initially expected. Still, he wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.

For some context, Republican U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville defeated Jones in the Alabama gubernatorial race by approximately four percentage points, according to WBRC’s analysis of unofficial results. It was also the state’s closest gubernatorial contest since 2002.

While the outcome wasn’t what Jones and his supporters wanted, Carson reminded his parents that their work wasn’t meaningless simply because they didn’t win.

He ended his message by encouraging them to slow down, enjoy some time away from their packed schedules, and appreciate the lives they’ve touched.

And that’s a pretty wonderful reminder. Political victories don’t last forever, but the people who stand beside you, believe in you, and love you through the difficult moments? That’s something worth celebrating.

Doug Jones may have lost the governor’s race, but judging by Carson’s message, he certainly hasn’t lost when it comes to being a dad.