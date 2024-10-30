Season 1 of Canada’s Drag Race introduced us to Australian model and influencer Ming Yao, who turned heads with his ripped and chiseled physique as a standout member of the Pit Crew. Now, in a jaw-dropping twist, the model returns for the latest season as a fierce queen! Get ready to see Ming trade in Pit Crew briefs for high heels and stunning looks—this comeback is bound to be iconic!

This is marks only the second time a pit crew member has joined the lineup of more fabulously and flamboyantly dressed drag queens, with the first being Guillermo “Guille” Flores, also known as Megui Yeillow, from Drag Race España. Ming Yao will be taking on the name Minhi Wang–which might be a cheeky way of saying “mini wang,” which translates to “tiny penis.”

Originally from Perth, Western Australia, the now Toronto-based Minhi is set to make a splash on Canada’s Drag Race Season 5, which premieres November 21. Ahead of the season debut, a few teasers have dropped, and they’re already giving us life! Minhi appeared in an outfit like no other, adorned in giant black metallic petals and a striking row of horns—a truly magnificent and truly different sight compared to her first season. Minhi Wang’s outfit was created by renowned designer Terrence Zhao of Bad Binch Tongtong, who has designed for well-known celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, and Iman.

He kicked off his intro with, “A lot of you may know me as the Pit Crew member from Season 1, but as you can clearly see, things have changed!” And indeed, the signature metallic briefs have been swapped for full glam, with fabulous costumes giving us more drama than ever!

When asked to describe himself in three words, Minhi Wang had this to say proudly: firm, fit, and fabulous. I absolutely agree because from the first video alone, you can tell Minhi Wang is going to be a force to be reckoned with this season!

The former pit crew member has his sights on representing Asians and everyone who is having a midlife crisis

“My concepts are dumb, silly, but really polished. I’m here to show that a muscular man can also be a gorgeous woman who’s hilarious. And if I need to, I can cut a—she may be Minhi Wang, but her package is *maxi* sized!”

The confident queen said it best when thanking his followers:

“You’re gonna love each and every one of us, but probably me, a little bit more”